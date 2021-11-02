Raiders Surprisingly Release Veteran Quarterback: Report

The NFL trade deadline has passed and the Las Vegas Raiders decided to stay put. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota could’ve been one of the team’s most valuable assets as there are teams that need quarterbacks but they didn’t move him. With Derek Carr being very durable and Mariota finally healthy, the Raiders have decided that it would be best to only have two quarterbacks on the active roster.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the team released third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman.

The Raiders have released QB Nathan Peterman. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 2, 2021

This move comes as a bit of a surprise as Peterman has now been with the team for three seasons. However, he was certainly one of Jon Gruden’s guys. Now that the coach is no longer with the team, the new brass may not have seen the value in keeping Peterman around. He played almost every quarterback snap for the Raiders in the preseason and even briefly took over for an injured Carr in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears. Despite his experience with the team, Las Vegas has decided to roll with Carr and Mariota going forward.

Where Will Peterman End Up?

The decision to move on from Peterman could be short-lived. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he ended up back on the Raiders’ practice squad in the near future. He’s very familiar with the system and could be valuable as a backup considering Mariota’s injury issues this season.

If the plan isn’t to bring him back to the practice squad, Peterman shouldn’t have too hard of a time finding a job. In his first two years in the NFL, he threw three touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He was one of the worst quarterbacks in the league when he played for the Buffalo Bills. However, that was over two seasons ago. He’s been learning and developing under the Raiders. It’s unlikely that he’s ready to be a starter but he’s been in a good system for quarterbacks to learn. A team with a bad quarterback situation should take a look at Peterman. The Pittsburgh Steelers could make sense for the quarterback.

Raiders Should Feel Good About QB Situation

The Raiders likely could’ve traded Mariota at the deadline but thought it best to keep him around. That gives the team a strong quarterback room for the rest of the season. Carr is durable but he’s been injured before. Mariota gives the Raiders one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL.

Even without Peterman, the team has a good situation at quarterback. Carr is playing at a high level this season and could be in MVP consideration if he leads the team to the playoffs. One thing to note is that Peterman’s dismissal could spell the end of any potential Mariota packages for the Raiders offense. The team only has one backup on the roster right now. If anything happens to Mariota or Carr, Las Vegas could be in serious trouble. Offensive coordinator Greg Olsen may not want to be risk being without either of his top quarterbacks.

