Recently Cut Raiders DB Quickly Signs With Texans

For the first time in a long time, the Las Vegas Raiders‘ secondary is looking solid. That was evident by the fact that the team let go of veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas recently. He started 11 games for the Carolina Panthers last season and has started in 29 total career games.

Other players on the Raiders roster have impressed in training camp so there was no room for Douglas on the roster. He didn’t last long in free agency. According to Aaron Wilson, the veteran cornerback has signed with the Houston Texans.

Texans are signing veteran corner Rasul Douglas, according to a league source. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 24, 2021

Prior to last season with the Panthers, Douglas played with the Philadelphia Eagles for three seasons, including the 2017 Super Bowl run. He never got a chance to play in a regular-season game for the Raiders but should have a much better chance at making the Texans roster. He joins Maliek Collins as another former Raider on Houston’s roster.

Damon Arnette Stepping up in Practice

A big reason the Raiders have struggled in the secondary over the years has been a series of failed draft picks. Just in recent years, we’ve seen first round picks Gareon Conley and D.J. Hayden flame out with the team. Damon Arnette is the latest first round pick cornerback by the Raiders and the jury is still out on him. He struggled as a rookie but he’s been playing well in training camp. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has been testing Arnette in practice.

“We kind of tried to showcase him a little bit,” Bradley said Thursday. “That’s Coach Gruden’s philosophy is try to attack different guys somewhat in practice and just see where their maturity level is.”

Apparently, Arnette rose to the challenge.

“We’re cautiously optimistic on him because I think he’s starting to feel more and more comfortable with what is asked of him,” Bradley said.

If Arnette can play up to his draft status, that would be a huge win for the Raiders.

Bradley Praises Amik Robertson

Antoher draft pick from last year that the Raiders were hoping could make an impact was Amik Robertson. They tried to move him to the slot but that may not be the best spot to put him. Bradley sounds like he’d prefer to keep Robertson on the outside.

“I’ve been impressed with him now,” Bradley said. “We played some man coverage last week just to see his skillset. He did a good job as a nickel. He had an opportunity for a pick on the perimeter. So, I think with these guys you’re hoping that they play things enough that they start to feel comfortable, and they can utilize their skillset and show us their skillset. So, the way he’s done some things on the inside we feel like it’s getting more consistent, and then on the outside I think he’s getting more comfortable with the techniques.”

Robertson was considered a steal when the Raiders drafted him but he didn’t see the field much last season. With the defensive back room getting more crowded, it’s hard to know how much of a role he’ll have this season.

