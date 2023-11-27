Raiders DB Arrested Just Before Return From Injury

Quite a day of Raiders news in the defensive backfield, a day which ended with the benching of Las Vegas starter Marcus Peters but began with the Roderic Teamer arrest on a DUI charge.

Citing Las Vegas Justice Court records, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Teamer was arrested on Saturday after he had been pulled over for speeding. “Teamer faces a misdemeanor DUI charge and a misdemeanor charge of speeding 21 to 30 miles over the speed limit. The case was filed Sunday, according to records,” the paper reported.

It was an especially disappointing situation because Teamer was finally set to hit the field after he had spent the last month-and-a-half on the injured list with a hamstring injury. Teamer was placed on IR on October 18, but was finally moved back to the active roster on Saturday afternoon. But the Roderic Teamer arrest followed that night.

“The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Roderic Teamer last night,” the team said in a statement. “The club is in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Roderic Teamer Arrest Could End Raiders Stint

It’s possible that the Roderic Teamer arrest puts an end to his time with the Raiders, because he was not playing much even when he was healthy. Teamer had been in all 17 games last year, including three starts, but only played six games this season, and was on the field for a mere 46 snaps—12% of the defensive plays for which he was active. Last year, Teamer played 25% of the team’s defensive snaps.

Teamer’s grade at Pro Football Focus is 51.9, which rates as the worst among the team’s safeties who have played at least 15 snaps. It’s third-worst among all the Raiders’ defensive backs.

Teamer was originally signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent from Tulane in 2019. He was released in 2020 and served a suspension from the league for violation of the substance abuse policy, but signed on with the Raiders in 2021 and managed to stick with the team.

Teamer had 40 tackles, and two tackles for loss, in his 17 appearances last season. He was with the Raiders this season on a $1.5 million, one-year contract, with $8,000 per game in roster bonuses. He has already missed out on $48,000 in those bonuses, and is likely to miss out on more.

Rough Day in the Secondary

The Roderic Teamer arrest and Marcus Peters confrontation with Antonio Pierce have now left the Raiders defensive backfield in a shambles. Peters had been the starting cornerback opposite star Nate Hobbs, but, according to a report in The Athletic, “Peters was almost cut earlier this season, according to team and league sources, and is not expected back when the team returns from its bye week.”

Certainly, the loss to the Chiefs on Sunday showed just how far the DBs on the Raiders need to go. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked apart Las Vegas, which was staked to a 14-0 lead. But Mahomes led the Chiefs roaring back with 27-for-34 passing, for 298 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-17 K.C. victory.

“I’m disappointed,” Pierce said after the game. “We knew what was coming. There was a lot of speed on the field. … There were opportunities for us to get the guy down and give us another chance. We didn’t do that.”