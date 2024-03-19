Controversial Ex-Raiders $66 Million Pro Bowler Signs Contract With Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders made many questionable moves during Jon Gruden’s tenure as head coach and one of the worst was making Trent Brown the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL in 2019. The team gave him a $66 million contract but he only lasted two seasons before he was traded to the New England Patriots.

While Brown isn’t worth a massive price tag, he’s landing with another team. According to a March 19 X post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brown is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals on a one-year contract.

The #Bengals are adding a key piece on their O-Line, as #Patriots free agent OT Trent Brown plans to sign a 1-year with them, source said. He’s in Cincy on a visit today. A new home protecting Joe Burrow for Brown. pic.twitter.com/TQLmdx9S35 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024

The Bengals have struggled to protect quarterback Joe Burrow since he entered the NFL and Brown should be an upgrade at right tackle. When healthy, he’s still one of the top pass blockers in the NFL. According to Next Gen Stats, Brown was in one-on-one situations for 88.3% of pass-blocking snaps in 2023, which was highest among left tackles. He allowed pressure on 7.1% of those snaps, which was second-lowest in the NFL.

Trent Brown found himself in 1-on-1 situations on 88.3% of his pass blocking snaps last season, the highest rate among left tackles (min. 300 pass blocking snaps). Brown allowed pressure on just 7.1% of those snaps, the 2nd-lowest rate among left tackles.#RuleTheJungle https://t.co/p26F38233Q pic.twitter.com/aEoA50GCFi — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 19, 2024

Brown is massive at 6-foot-8, 370 pounds. He’s one of the biggest players in the NFL and it’s not easy for defensive linemen to move him. He could end up being a huge asset for the Bengals as long as he’s able to stay on the field.

Trent Brown Hasn’t Been Able to Stay Healthy

There are a couple of reasons why Trent Brown isn’t getting a big contract this offseason. His health is likely the biggest. The Raiders quickly grew frustrated with him as he missed 16 games in two seasons. He missed another eight games in 2021 but was able to play all 17 games in 2022. However, he struggled once again to stay healthy in 2023 as he missed six games.

Raiders fans turned against Brown quickly as he’s not one who is afraid to take shots at his current and former teams. He was also known for arguing with fans on his social media accounts. A lot of players are active on social media but Brown particularly drew the ire of Raiders fans during his tenure. He’s a very good player when healthy but getting him on the field consistently is no easy task.

Las Vegas Raiders Land OT in New Mock Draft

Since Trent Brown was traded, the Raiders have been a revolving door at right tackle. It’s been a position that they’ve had a hard time finding a long-term starter at. That could change this offseason.

In Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest mock draft for ESPN, he projects the Raiders to select Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham with the No. 13 pick.

“Latham started 27 games at the position in college, surrendering just two sacks and 16 total pressures,” Kiper wrote in the March 19 mock draft. “He can also dominate in the run game with his 6-foot-6, 342-pound frame. Las Vegas is remaking its run game without back Josh Jacobs, who signed with Green Bay, and Latham could be an integral part of its rebuild. The Raiders ranked 28th in yards per rush attempt (3.7) last season.”

If the Raiders were to draft Latham, he’d likely be placed at right tackle with Kolton Miller continuing to handle left tackle duties. The team needs a quarterback but beefing up the offensive line could be the wise move if the right quarterback isn’t available.