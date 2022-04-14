Raiders Should Consider Signing 4-Time Pro Bowl WR With 4.34 Speed

This offseason has shown the Las Vegas Raiders are committed to trying to win a Super Bowl immediately. Not only did they add Chandler Jones and Davante Adams, but they also handed big money extensions to Derek Carr and Maxx Crosby. Despite hiring a new coach and general manager this offseason, it’s clear that trying to rebuild isn’t an option for the new regime.

The Raiders have an excellent wide receiver duo in Adams and Hunter Renfrow. They also have one of the best receiving tight ends in the NFL in Darren Waller. However, the team is still missing some speed at the position. Tyron Johnson is the fastest receiver the Raiders have but he was on the team last season and didn’t make a single catch. Perhaps with a season under his belt and a new coach coming in, he could be more productive but the team might want to add a veteran presence.

T.Y. Hilton had a stretch of being one of the most consistent wide receivers in the NFL. He had over 1,000 receiving yards in five of six seasons between 2013 and 2018. His production has declined in recent years and only had 331 yards last season. Though he’s 32-years-old now, he should still possess much of the 4.34 40-yard dash speed he had coming into the NFL.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Raiders Wouldn’t Need Hilton to Be a Star WR

Hilton would be an interesting player for the Raiders to look at. He’s likely passed his prime but his decline could also have to do with the fact that the Indianapolis Colts have had inconsistent quarterback play since Andrew Luck abruptly retired before the 2019 season. Being the fourth receiving option on a team with a good quarterback like Carr could get him back on track.

Plus, the Raiders wouldn’t need him to be the star receiver he’s been in prior years. If he could finish the season with 500 receiving yards and some touchdowns, that’d be more than enough. Hilton has done a lot in his career but he hasn’t won a Super Bowl. The Raiders could be a hot sleeper pick to contend for a championship. Coming in on a small, one-year contract could be worth it for Hilton. It’s also worth noting that one of the best throws of Carr’s career was to Hilton during the 2016 Pro Bowl. Unfortunately, the wide receiver dropped the pass so joining the Raiders would give him a chance to redeem himself for the drop.

That Rodgers throw was crazy yesterday but had some luck. This Carr throw to TY hilton in pro bowl might be best throw..over Sherman & Smith pic.twitter.com/geTNagpt1u — J (@JRaider401) January 9, 2017

Can Bryan Edwards Cement No. 3 WR Spot?

The person who would be hurt the most by the Raiders adding another notable wide receiver would be Bryan Edwards. The former third-round pick showed some flashes last season but was mostly invincible in games. He’s a big receiver who can make contested catches but he has difficulty getting open.

If the Raiders don’t add any more notable wide receivers, Edwards will get a fair shot of being the No. 3 option behind Renfrow and Adams. Former head coach Jon Gruden was very high on him and even compared him to Terrell Owners. Josh McDaniels has nothing tying him to Edwards so he’ll have to gain favor. So far, the Raiders don’t have any clear options behind Renfrow and Adams so Edwards can earn the spot with a strong offseason.

READ NEXT: Ex-Scout Rips Maxx Crosby’s Contract: ‘I Think His Agent Deserves to Be Fired’

