Leopoldo Luque: Diego Maradona’s Doctor Investigated for Possible Manslaughter

Leopoldo Luque, the doctor for Diego Maradona, is being investigated provisionally for possible manslaughter accusations relating to the death of the popular Argentinian soccer star, according to Argentinian media.

That’s according to La Nacion, an Argentinian daily newspaper, and other major news sites in that country.

What was the cause of death?

A preliminary autopsy report found that Maradona “died in his sleep at noon on Wednesday of acute lung edema and chronic heart failure,” reported TRT World.

On November 29, the site reported that authorities searched the house and office of Luque, described as the “personal doctor of the deceased soccer star.”

The site Via Pais reported that witnesses testified that, the Thursday before his death, the soccer star “had a fight with his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, which included a ‘push.'”

According to Mirror, authorities are looking into whether Maradona was the “victim of medical negligence.” The Mirror reported that Luque may be questioned as an “imputado,” which the site reported means

“someone who is under official investigation on suspicion” not just a witness.

Luque has not been charged with a crime at this stage, and it’s possible he won’t be.

Authorities Are Looking Into Alleged Irregularities

According to La Nacion, there are “alleged irregularities in the home hospitalization of Diego Armando Maradona.” Mirror reported that accusations emerged that Maradona “rowed with personal physician Leopoldo Luque in the days before he suffered heart failure.”

The story says that Luque “became the first defendant in the investigation that is being processed, provisionally, as a homicide.”

Judicial sources told La Nacion the information. “By virtue of the evidence that was collected, it was considered necessary to request searches at the home and doctor Luque’s office. If the irregularities in Maradona’s home hospitalization are confirmed, it could be the crime of manslaughter,” the sources told La Nacion.

According to Mirror, the case is being looked at as a possible manslaughter case.

Raids Were Ordered at the House & Office of Leopoldo Luque

Via Pais reported that, on Nov. 29, “the San Isidro guarantee judge Orlando Díaz ordered at the request of the acting prosecutors Broyard, Ferrari, Iribarren and Capra, raids at the house and the office of the former footballer’s doctor, Leopoldo Luque.”

The site reported that the death was now classified as “Wrongful Death / Diego Maradona Death.” The site also spoke to Maradona’s family.

According to Mirror, Maradona’s lawyer Matias Morla has already demanded an investigation into emergency response to Maradona’s medical emergency because he alleges the ambulance didn’t reach Maradona’s house near Buenos Aires for more than a half hour. Mirror reported that the lawyer dubbed the delay “a criminal idiocy.”

However, another judicial source cautioned to TRT World: “The case was initiated because he is a person who died at home and no one signed his death certificate. It does not mean there are suspicions or irregularities.”

