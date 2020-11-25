Diego Maradona’s Drug Problem: Cocaine Binges Between Matches Nearly Killed Him

Diego Maradona, one of the most legendary soccer plays of all time, died at his home in Argentina after suffering a heart attack, as first reported by Real GM. He was 60.

Maradona, who led Argentina to the World Cup in 1986, scored the famous “Hand of God” goal against England and received the Golden Ball as the best player in the tournament. After playing in Argentina for several years, Maradona went off to Europe to play in Barcelona and Napoli, during which he developed a dangerous addiction to cocaine.

Detailed in the documentary film, Diego Maradona, the soccer star, at age 27, developed a routine that would’ve been lethal for most athletes. While playing for Napoli, he followed this “physical program,” as reported by the Independent U.K.

Sunday: Series A Match Sunday Night to Wednesday morning: Continuous cocaine binge. Wednesday morning to Saturday evening: ‘Cleanse’ and sweat it all out. Sunday: Series A Match

Maladano repeated this routine at the height of his career until he couldn’t keep it a secret anymore and the physical toll became too much on his body. Maradona, normally fit as one would picture a star athlete, gained weight, looked bloated, and developed a double chin.

His physical transformation was so noticeable that even his kids couldn’t recognize him after he returned home from a wild night out and high on cocaine.

Maradona Went From Being Known as ‘God’ to ‘The Devil’ During His Battle With Drugs & Alcohol

The Italian media gave the soccer star a new nickname after he tested positive for cocaine at the 1990 World Cup semi-final and was not only deemed unable to play but was banned from the sport for 15 months. In the Diego Maradona documentary, director Asif Kapadia shows how while Maradona could be in perfect control of the ball on the field, his personal life was incredibly out of control.

“When you’re on the pitch, life goes away,” Maradona says in the film. “Problems go away. Everything goes away.”

Maradona’s close relationship with crime boss Carmine Giuliano heavily influenced his life outside of soccer, and at age 30, “Cocaine had him in its grip,” said Fernando Signorini, who was his fitness trainer leading up to both the 1986 and 1990 World Cups.

After being banned from soccer, Maradona was arrested for possession of cocaine while back home visiting Buenos Aires and was given a 14-month suspended sentence. However, Maradona bounced back for the 1994 World Cup and scored a clutch goal in Argentina’s 4-0 win against Greece during the group stage round.

USA 1994 – Gol de Maradona a Grecia relatado por Victor Hugo MoralesGol de Diego a Grecia en el mundial de Estados Unidos 1994 relatado por Victor Hugo Morales 2010-06-11T08:58:00Z

Nine days later, just before the team’s final group stage match, Maradona failed his drug after testing positive for ephedrine and was sent home.

“Maradona must have taken a cocktail of drugs because the five identified substances are not found in one medicine,” said Michel d’Hooghe, a doctor and member of FIFA’s executive committee. Maradona was again banned from FIFA, he never represented Argentina’s National Team, La Albiceleste, again.

Maradona then went to play for Newell’s Old Boys and Boca Junior at the club level, but still couldn’t kick his drug habit. He failed his third drug test in six years during his time with Boca Junior, which marked the end of his soccer career. The team’s president Mauricio Macri said his urine sample test was positive for cocaine.

Maradona Nearly Died From an Overdose in 2000

While on vacation in Punta de Lesta, Uruguay, Maradona was transported to Cantegirl Sanatorium after being diagnosed with “hypertensive crises and ventricular arrhythmia,” the effects of a cocaine overdose, as reported by Vice.

Jorge Romero, the doctor who found Maradona at the vacation home where Maradona was staying told the El Pais, “When I arrived, they rushed me inside. I found not Maradona, but a man who was dying. He was in a coma, laid out in a chair, surrounded by people who didn’t really have any idea what to do.”

Maradona spent two days in the ICU before he could start breathing on his own. Guillermo Coppola, his representative at the time, said his return to like a scene out of a movie. “One night, you opened the door of the room and found a guy hooked up with wires. It was Diego and he says, ‘Guille, bring me some steak with fried eggs and French fries and get me out of here. Where am I?'”

CUBA: DIEGO MARADONA DRUG ADDICTION TREATMENTSpanish/Nat Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona said on Monday that the U-S refusal to give him visas led him to chose treatment in Cuba for cocaine dependency. He arrived in Cuba on the 18th of January to undergo treatment for drug addiction and related health problems while staying at a medical-oriented hotel on the outskirts… 2015-07-21T17:13:38Z

Afterward, Maradona received treatment at the National Center for Mental Health in Cuba.

In 2004, Maradona Suffered Two Heart Attacks In One Month

Maradona once again faced death after suffering two heart attacks in one month in April 2004. Being extremely overweight, the former soccer stud entered the ICU with serious hypertension and pneumonia. Much like his overdose recovery, Maradona bounced back incredibly quickly. After four days on a respirator, he woke up feeling so good that he simply left the hospital.

After his second heart attack later that month, Maradona’s family forced him to take his health seriously and admitted him o la Clinica del Parque in Buenos Aires for a four-month stay. He also spent 70 days at the Cuban CENSAM center. Finally, in good health, Maradona became the head coach of the Argentinian team and in 2010, help lead the team to the 2010 World Cup.

In a 2014 interview with Argentina’s Tyc Sports, as reported by Sport Bible, Maradona said, “I gave my opponents a big advantage due to my illness. Do you know the player I could have been if I hadn’t taken drugs? I am 53 going on 78 because my life hasn’t been normal. I’ve lived 80 [years] with the life I’ve gone through.”

