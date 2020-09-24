Lionel Messi Set for Position Switch at Barcelona Under Koeman

Captain Lionel Messi could be set for a new role at Barcelona under new manager Ronald Koeman.

The Dutch coach is expected to implement a 4-2-3-1 formation with the Catalan giants but does have decisions to make in attack with Luis Suarez having left for Atletico Madrid.

According to Juan Jimenez at AS, Koeman is considering playing Messi as a false nine where he thinks he can be most effective. The Dutchman does not want his captain dropping into midfield, as he did frequently last season, because he feels it’s a “waste of time.”

Instead, Koeman wants Messi further forward and in a position where rival defenses can “feel the threat of the Argentine.” The role would relieve Messi of his defensive responsibilities and put him in areas when he can either score or assist.

Messi has played as a false nine previously at Barcelona under former boss Pep Guardiola but has featured more regularly on the right for Barca in recent seasons. The team kick-off their La Liga campaign on Sunday against Villarreal.

Barcelona Set For Season Opener

Barcelona’s clash against Villarreal will be their first competitive action since August’s dismal 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. It will also be Koeman’s first La Liga game in charge, and he’ll be eager to get off to a good start.

Messi will lead the team out at the Camp Nou and is likely to play alongside Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, and Philippe Coutinho in attack. Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao are also options but are expected to start on the bench.

Villarreal should provide a tough test on the opening day, not least because they have already played their first two games of the season. Barcelona’s start to the campaign was delayed due to their Champions League involvement in August, but they can take confidence from home and away wins against the Yellow Submarine last season.

Barcelona Attack in the Goals

Barcelona have warmed up for the clash with pre-season friendlies against Nastic, Girona, and Elche which have seen confidence-boosting goals for Dembele, Coutinho, and Griezmann.

All three players have plenty to prove at Barcelona after struggling to live up to their lofty price tags. Yet Koeman appears ready to give the trio plenty of chances to impress in 2020-21.

However, there’s no doubt that Messi remains the team’s biggest threat. He finished last season as La Liga’s top scorer for the fourth season in a row and few would bet against him repeating that feat once again in 2020-21.

