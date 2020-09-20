LeBron James’ Son Goes Viral for Social Media Slip-Up

A clip of Lakers forward LeBron James‘ son Bronny smoking went viral over the weekend, setting social media ablaze.

In a now deleted clip on his Instagram story to his 5.6 million followers, the 15-year-old was seen smoking what appeared to be a blunt.

Bronny james smoking on that denver pack pic.twitter.com/0mNYmLQ2K9 — Ozzy🍇 (@Awzzii) September 19, 2020

The son of the Los Angeles Lakers star was soon trending on Twitter and the situation spawned a slew of memes poking fun of the situation.

LeBron James has been in the bubble for more than two months. His wife, Savannah Brinson, recently joined him, but his three kids — including Bronny — stayed in Los Angeles.

LeBron James after a hard day of receiving only 16 MVP votes and seeing his son Bronny James smoke weed on his IG story pic.twitter.com/ijcSVDUiOD — 🐉 (@PlayoffPG13) September 19, 2020

Bronny is a highly touted basketball recruit and recently joined esports and gaming organization FaZe Clan.

LeBron James: Bubble Not a Place for Kids

James previously stated that he didn’t want to bring his kids into the bubble because there wasn’t enough to keep them busy as he pursued his fourth NBA title.

“There’s nothing for them to do. I mean, I’ve got a 16-year-old. I mean, he’s going to sit in the bubble and do what? I’ve got a 13-year-old. He’s going to do what? Five-year-old girl, there’s nothing for her to do,” James told reporters. “The park isn’t open. I mean, there’s only so many times she can go to the pool. My kids are too adventurous, and they love to do so much stuff. It makes no sense for them to be here. There’s nothing for them to do here. Go outside. Come back in. Go outside. Come back in. They can stay in L.A., and they’re great. There’s literally nothing for them to do here. This is not a kid-friendly place. Let’s be honest.”

James previously made headlines for saying that he allowed his kids to drink wine with him, calling them very mature.

“I’ve got very mature 14- and 11-year-olds,” James said, per the Washington Post. “My 14- and 11-year-olds drink wine.”

LeBron says his kids have a glass with mom and dad 🍷 pic.twitter.com/OcQJ6NBvRM — ESPN (@espn) October 10, 2018

He was then asked if his children preferred “white or red,” responding, “Whatever dad or mom is having. … Put it on me, though, don’t put it on mom. Put it on dad, put it on dad.”

LeBron James Makes His Own Headlines

The Lakers and LeBron James defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday. James knew he was going to be in headlines following his postgame interview in which he talked about the MVP voting. James garnered just 16 first-place votes as Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo collected his second consecutive MVP.

“It pissed me off,” James told reporters on Friday night. “It pissed me off because out of 101 votes, I got 16 first-place votes. That’s what pissed me off more than anything. Not saying the winner wasn’t deserving of the MVP, but that pissed me off.”

“I’m fine. Don’t get it twisted. I’m going back to my room perfectly fine. We’re up 1-0 in the Western Conference Finals,” James added. “I was pissed off earlier when I saw it, but I’m absolutely great now. Going back to my room to drink some wine and sleep very well tonight. So let’s not get it twisted. I’m great.”

As James walked out of the interview, he mumbled to his fellow star Anthony Davis, “another headline for me tomorrow.”

