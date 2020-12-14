Video of Anthony Davis Clowning Montrezl Harrell Goes Viral

Montrezl Harrell has only been with the Los Angeles Lakers for a few weeks now but it looks like he’s fitting in just fine. In two preseason games, he’s scored 32 points and looks to be gelling well with the team. However, the team doesn’t care that he’s new and Harrell has already started to get clowned.

After the second preseason game, Harrell has a large jewelry display set up at his locker. Anthony Davis couldn’t help but troll his new teammate in hilarious fashion.

This team 😂😂 Trezz gonna love it here 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/zDsShD0YVc — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) December 14, 2020

Apparently, Harrell needs to make sure he looks good at all times. As long as he’s a good sport, he should have a lot of fun with this Lakers team. It doesn’t matter if you’re one of the superstars or one of the bench players – everybody on this team is going to get clowned for something.

Davis & LeBron Could Make Preseason Debut Soon

Two games into the preseason and we’ve yet to see Davis or LeBron James play yet. Out of all the players on the roster, those are obviously the two guys who need to play the least. However, there are a lot of new guys on the roster and it’s important to see how they gel with them before the season starts.

Head coach Frank Vogel revealed that the two superstars could make their debut on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns.

“They’ve been participating heavily in practice and will sit these two Clippers preseason games out and hopefully play in the final two preseason games,” Vogel said. “I think some in Game 3 and more in Game 4 to make it as close to possible as a dress rehearsal heading into the regular season.”

The regular season starts on December 22 so the Lakers don’t have a lot of time to work out any kinks before they start playing games that matter.

Lakers Have Strong Depth This Year

The Lakers proved to be the best team in the NBA last season, but there was talk all year about how they were too reliant on LeBron. It didn’t stop them from winning a championship but it would be unwise to keep relying on the soon-to-be 36-year-old. Luckily, it looks like the Lakers constructed a much deeper roster than they had last season.

In terms of scoring, Los Angeles has plenty with the additions of Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell. If Talen Horton-Tucker keeps looking like a stud and Kyle Kuzma can bounce back, scoring is not going to be an issue for the Lakers. The defense might not be as strong with the losses of Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley and Danny Green but they should still be really strong on that side of the court. Instead of staying put and trying to run things back with the championship team, the Lakers set out to get better this offseason and it should pay off for them in a big way.

