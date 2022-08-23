Lakers Interested in Blockbuster Trade for 25-Year-Old Superstar: Report

With Kyrie Irving no longer available to the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s time for the team to look at other options. The team has limited flexibility but you can never underestimate the Lakers’ ability to pull off a surprise. Outside of the Brooklyn Nets, the other two teams they were consistently linked to were the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz.

Both teams are in rebuilding mode and need to get off long-term contracts for veterans. The most likely trade package the Lakers could get from Utah would involve either Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson or Bojan Bogdanovic. However, Los Angeles could have their sites on a much bigger name.

According to John Gambadoro, the Lakers are showing interest in three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Couple things on Donovan Mitchell. The Hawks, Heat & Kings are NOT interested contrary to reports. Knicks still have the best package to offer but other teams interested are Cleveland, Washington, Charlotte, LA Lakers & Brooklyn. And no the Jazz never asked for 7 1st round picks! — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 23, 2022

Mitchell is one of the best players who could still be on the trade block right now. He’d make a lot of sense as a fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That said, landing him could prove difficult.

How Could Lakers Possibly Get Mitchell?

Landing Mitchell is a long shot for the Lakers, to say the least. The Jazz are going to want a haul for the young All-Star and Los Angeles doesn’t have much to offer. They could offer a package surrounding Russell Westbrook, their two first-round picks and any young player that the Jazz want. That could include rookie Max Christie, Austin Reaves, Talen Horton-Tucker and/or Kendrick Nunn.

Even the best Lakers package can’t be that appealing to Utah. A third team may have to be added to a deal to make it work. Either that or the Lakers would need to take on as many bad contracts from the Jazz as possible. Mitchell is only 25 years old and hasn’t requested a trade from Utah yet. There’s no reason for them to take a less deal right now considering he’s under contract until 2026. Unless he specifically says he wants to go to the Lakers and refuses to play elsewhere, it’s difficult to see how they can pull it off.

Lakers Running out of Options

Things aren’t looking great for the Lakers right now. It’s no secret that LeBron was pushing for the team to add Irving. That’s not going to happen right now. It could happen next season but that door appears to be closed for now.

Mitchell would be a great get but a trade for him seems impossible. The best the Lakers might be able to do is the much-talked-about Myles Turner and Buddy Hield package from the Pacers. Those are two solid players who would help the Lakers. Do they make them championship contenders? That’s unlikely but it would help the team get off Westbrook and it would improve the roster. Options are limited but the Lakers have to make something happen. Fans may have to wait until the trade deadline for a significant move.

