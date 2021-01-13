James Harden Makes Stunning Comments After Rockets Blowout Loss to Lakers

Things are starting to go from bad to worse for the Houston Rockets. They’ve gotten off to a 3-6 start and just got handed two blowout losses by the Los Angeles Lakers. On Sunday, they lost 120-107 and on Tuesday, they lost 117-100. Superstar guard James Harden is in the midst of one of the worst slumps of his career.

He’s had four straight games of not scoring over 20 points, which is the first time that’s happened since 2012, via StatMuse. Based on this recent skid, it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any better. It’s no secret that Harden wants out of Houston. He’s been trying to get traded for several weeks now. The Rockets have yet to grant his request but they may not have a choice.

After Tuesday’s loss to Los Angeles, Harden dropped some comments that turned a lot of heads.

“We’re just not good enough. Chemistry, talent-wise. And it was clear these last few games,” Harden said. “I love this city. I’ve literally done everything I can. This situation is crazy. I don’t think it can be fixed. Thanks.”

"[We're] just not good enough … I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can. I mean, this situation is crazy. It's something that I don't think can be fixed." James Harden on the current Rockets 😳pic.twitter.com/F0yY5EipD6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 13, 2021

Those were some stunningly blunt words from the superstar. This is probably his biggest power move since he requested a trade. It’s hard to imagine the situation is salvageable, at this point.

Lakers Dominated the Rockets

The Lakers likely will get a lot of credit for breaking the Rockets if Harden is traded. Last season, they embarrassed Houston in the playoffs. Los Angeles took them out in the second round of the playoffs. The Rockets were able to muster up one win but their four losses weren’t that competitive. The most disrespectful moment of the game was when LeBron James hit a no-look 3-pointer late in the game. Rockers head coach Stephen Silas wasn’t happy about how easy a time the Lakers had.

“They’re obviously a together group, and they’re having fun at our expense,” Silas said, via Click2Houston. “So it doesn’t feel good at all, and we should take umbrage. It’s like they’re dancing on our homecourt.”

The Lakers have chemistry the Rockets can only dream of. It has to be hard for them to sit around and watch while LeBron and crew are having a grand ole time.

John Wall Gets Candid

The Rockets pulled off a blockbuster John Wall-Russell Westbrook swap prior to the start of the season and the hope was likely that it would salvage the Harden situation. That hasn’t been the case at all. It’s clear the Rockets have major problems in the locker room and they’re only getting worse. Wall got brutally honest after the Lakers loss.

“When you have certain guys in the mix that don’t want to buy in all as one, it’s going to be hard to do anything special, to do anything good as a basketball team … It’s only been nine games,” Wall said. “Come on, man, you want to jump off the cliff after nine games?”

“It’s only been nine games. Come on, man, you want to jump off the cliff after nine games?" John Wall on James Harden reportedly wanting out of Houston pic.twitter.com/rmevt9SntW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2021

It’s probably a very difficult situation for Wall right now. He just got to Houston and he’s not responsible for any of the issues the team had in the past. Unfortunately, things will probably get worse before they get better.

