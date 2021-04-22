Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Petitions Lakers for Roster Spot

The Los Angeles Lakers have their roster set, but if they need an emergency guard, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson wants a shot.

The former first-round pick made his case with a video on social media this week, showing off his skills on the court. Jefferson shows off some range with a silky jumper and explosive ability that lets him get to the rim.

“The Lakers, I heard y’all need somebody,” Jefferson tells the camera. “Sign me up. LeBron, AD, call me.”

“The Lakers, I heard y’all need somebody. Sign me up. LeBron, AD, call me.” Who knew Vikings WR Justin Jefferson could hoop? 👀 https://t.co/IgTREm47v9 (via @JJettas2) pic.twitter.com/Lu3MBQXqyR — The MMQB (@theMMQB) April 21, 2021

Unfortunately for Jefferson, the Lakers are at capacity, with Andre Drummond and Ben McLemore filling out the final roster spots.

There haven’t been any NFL players to make a triumphant transition to the hardcourt. However, some basketball stars have been able to make the transition to football, Jimmy Graham and Antonio Gates premier among those names.

LeBron James Says He Could Have Played in NFL

James has become one of the best basketball players of all time. But if that didn’t work out for him, King James is confident he would have made an impact on the gridiron.

“I always think about it,” James said of a potential football career in an interview with The Athletic, saying he considered a sport-swap during the 2011 NBA lockout. “I would have made the team,” he said. “I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don’t mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I’d have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I’d have tried (out), but I would have made the team. I just know what I’m capable of doing on the football field. Especially at that age.”

Per the interview, James — who hasn’t played football since his junior year of high school — was recruited by Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida to be a receiver.

James has proven over his nearly 20-year NBA career that he posses the athleticism to be successful at basically any sport. But with four MVPs, four NBA titles to his name and worldwide recognition, it’s pretty obvious James made the right choice.

Anthony Davis Excited to Play With Andre Drummond

Davis is expected to make his return to the lineup after 30 games on the sideline dealing with calf and Achilles injuries. He’ll have a new frontcourt partner in Andre Drummond, who the team signed off the buyout market.

“I think he’s a great fit for us,” Davis said of Drummond. “He’s been great for so far, but he’s only going to get better. The more he continues to learn the system and the more me and him play with each other, we’ll get better. And then when ‘Bron comes back and he’s getting his lobs, he can he can be the Andre Drummond that everybody is looking forward to, which he’s been, but he really is going to blossom and show everyone why he wanted to come here.”

The feeling is mutual from Drumond, who is averaging 11.6 points and 8.6 rebounds in purple and gold.

“I’m looking forward to being on the same court as him,” Drummond said. “I played with AD for many years with USA Basketball. So, the experience is there. I’m looking forward to being back on the court with him again. I think he should be back very soon so I’m very excited to start that bond together on the court.”

