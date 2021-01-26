LeBron James’ Friend Called Kobe Bryant A Bitch & Shares Why He Regrets It

Last year, Cuffs The Legend was the subject of ridicule after some of his old tweets criticizing Kobe Bryant were found.

A close friend of LeBron James, as well as James’ agent, Rich Paul and James’ business partner, Maverick Carter, Cuffs The Legend is a basketball trainer based in North Carolina.

He’s also very popular on both Twitter and Instagram.

In his old tweets, Cuffs The Legend said insensitive things about The Black Mamba.

He called Bryant a “bitch” and he said that he hated Bryant.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people, including Bryant’s daughter, Gigi on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I asked Cuffs The Legend if he regrets what he tweeted and he was honest.

He’s deleting them as fast as he can pic.twitter.com/tMFVJfJQAK — Trollden State (@TrolldenState) January 30, 2020

“Man, the whole crazy thing about that is and [I] appreciate you asking me this is it’s one of those things man when I didn’t know if I was drunk or if I was just wildin’ out one night way back in the day and tweeted some stuff,” Cuffs The Legend told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“That whole crazy part about it is when it became a thing for a couple days or a week – the reason why I know it was out of my mind as far as being intoxicated or something, when I did it… when I saw the tweet, I was like I don’t remember that. Like you know how if you see an old tweet of yours or somebody that retweeted, they show a favorite tweet from last year and when I saw that shit man, I was like, “Is this photo shopped?” I mean, I had to sit there for a lot of minutes and look and say to myself, “That doesn’t even sound like me.”

Bryant’s death occured the day after LeBron James passed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

For his part via social media, Cuffs The Legend spoke his peace. “I know I say crazy stuff but, THAT doesn’t even sound like me…,” he told Scoop B Radio.

“The part that’s so crazy about social media man, that just shows how many people really hate you as far as people that really don’t want to see me live, but they’re really my fans though, to be honest with you because they follow my every word. So they’re really my fans. So it’s people that really want to see me do bad in some type of way and have a blemish on my credibility or whatever, so I think they’ll try to use that situation. Like I said, if I could take it back of course I would man. Like I said, I was outta mind that night and said some shit that I didn’t mean and the part I want to say right now, now that we’re clearing the air on it in the following year and if you go back and read my tweet, in the following years leading up to Kobe’s untimely death, I was giving Kobe his flowers bro and I was relating to his basketball player development, his bond with his daughter that was playing basketball and so I was really starting to respect Kobe as a player, as a dad and as a coach. I really liked how Kobe was giving everybody his feedback. He was very open. He was going to Oregon and going to different schools and speaking to players and giving back to the game. I really started to admire Kobe right before he passed away man. So like I said, I do apologize and I know it’s a lot of people that try to troll me and they try to use that as ammo against me I guess. I just let that roll of my back, but at the same time I know that and I do apologize.”