Video of Lakers’ LeBron James Driving Rare $1 Million Car Goes Viral

LeBron James is living it up right now. He’s coming off a championship run with the Los Angeles Lakers and was just handed a massive contract extension. He’s also got Space Jam 2 coming out soon and launched a new tequila brand. Though he’s been accused of being “cheap” in the past, it appears that LeBron likes to spoil himself from time to time.

Somebody driving the freeways of Los Angeles happened to be taking a video of a slick Porsche. It turns out that LeBron was the man who was driving the car.

NBD just out for a cruise and LeBron James pulls up next to ya 👀 (via e30alex99 | IG) pic.twitter.com/sa0Jeca1hR — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 7, 2020

The car the superstar was driving was a Porsche 918 Spyder convertible, which is valued at between $1.1 million and $1.7 million, per AutomobileMag.com. The car is rare and was only produced between 2013 and 2015. Not a lot of people would be able to get their hands on that car but LeBron is obviously one of them.

LeBron Reveals Thoughts on Shortened Offseason

Based on how he played last season, LeBron doesn’t look like a 35-year-old man. However, he is and his body needs time to heal after a grueling playoff run. He wasn’t overly enthused when he found out how this season is starting up.

“I was like, ‘Wow!’ And I said, ‘Oh, sh**,’” LeBron said Monday. “Being completely honest, I wasn’t expecting that because the early conversations that were going on, I was hearing it would kind of be a mid-January start and training camp would kind of start after Christmas.

“We would have an opportunity to spend Christmas with our families. So, I had already planned a vacation with my family, which I haven’t been able to do obviously since I’ve been in the league. So, I had to switch up a lot of things when I heard the December 22 start and with training camp starting obviously this week.”

It wasn’t ideal for the Lakers to start so soon but the NBA is a business and it was the necessary business decision. 2020 has been an unprecedented year and a lot of changes had to be made. A number of teams in the league haven’t played since the shutdown in March. While the Lakers are getting a raw deal with this shortened offseason, the NBA can’t cater to just two teams.

Can LeBron Continue Playing at a High Level?

Shortly after this NBA season starts, LeBron will be turning 36. It’s very rare for basketball players to still be playing at a high level once they’ve entered their late-30s. However, LeBron is a very rare athlete. He was very close to winning league MVP last season and was the best player on the court during the NBA Finals.

The Lakers locked him up for the next three seasons, so it’s clear they don’t think he’s about to slow down. The reason why many careers are derailed is because of injury. LeBron has been fortunate to not suffer any devastating injuries throughout his time in the NBA. He’s done a phenomenal job of keeping his body right and it helps that he has great genes. Based on how he’s played, it’s feasible to see LeBron being an effective player until he’s 40.

