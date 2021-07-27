Heat Guard Tyler Herro Has Strong Comments on Lakers’ LeBron James

When LeBron James retires, he’ll likely be most remembered as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. However, his most successful stint was with the Miami Heat. In just four years with the team, he went to the NBA Finals every year and won two of them. He also won two league MVP awards during that time.

Though he was only with the team for a brief time, he deserves credit as one of the all-time Heat greats. In fact, some think he’s the best basketball player to ever play in Miami. According to current Heat guard Tyler Herro, LeBron stands above all.

“I have to say LeBron James,” Herro said recently when asked who the best Heat player is. “I mean, you can’t go wrong. [Wade], [James], either or, but I feel like growing up for me [James] was probably my favorite player on the Heat.”

"Growing up for me, LeBron was probably my favorite player on the Heat." —Tyler Herro after a young fan asked who he thinks is the best Heat player of all-time (via @Brendan_Tobin, @790TheTicket) pic.twitter.com/HzzqHa1vBs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 21, 2021

Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway might have a thing or two to say to Herro but it’s hard to argue against him. LeBron is arguably is the greatest basketball player of all time in general. Though he was only with the Heat for a short time, he had more impact on the franchise than any player in their history.

LeBron Wants to Retire a Laker

LeBron has bounced around the NBA more than most other superstars throughout his career but it appears that he’s done with that. At 36-years-old, he only has so many years left as an elite player. The Lakers will likely be his last home and that’s what he’s hoping for.

“I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers,” LeBron said on the Smartless podcast. “However many years that is, if it’s four, five, six, whatever, seven. I hope I can continue to play the game. I love being in L.A., my family loves being in L.A. Being with a historical franchise like the Lakers is something … It’s like me being in Space Jam – I never thought it would be possible. You think about Kareem, and Magic, and Wilt, and Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, Kobe, Shaq and all of them. The whole list goes on.”

The Lakers are very good to their legendary players so they’ll let LeBron play with them for as long as he wants.

Does LeBron Have Another Championship in Him?

LeBron is already an all-time Heat and Cavaliers great but some might not be ready to name him as a Lakers great. The franchise has had so many great players, which makes it difficult for him to be named one of the team greats quite yet. If he wins another championship for Los Angeles, he’ll certainly be in the conversation.

Though the Lakers are coming off a disappointing season, there’s no reason to believe that LeBron doesn’t have at least one more title run left in him. He was playing at an MVP level last season before getting hurt. As long as the Lakers can stay healthy, they’ll be playing late into the postseason once again.

