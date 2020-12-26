Lakers Star LeBron James Cracks Eye-Opening Joke About Being Drunk, Wine

It’s no secret that Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James loves wine.

Following the Lakers’ 138-115 Christmas day win over the Dallas Mavericks, James discussed his postgame plans.

“I’m gonna go home and be double-fisting (wine) so I can not air-ball any more free throws,” he said.

James’ reference to free throws comes after he shot an airball while at the free throw line in the third quarter against the Mavs.