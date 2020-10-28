LeBron James’ Wild Reaction to Dodgers’ World Series Win Goes Viral

For the first time since 1988, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers have won championships within the same year. Both teams faced long droughts without titles but they’ve finally been able to get over the hump. Though he wasn’t always a Dodgers fan, LeBron James has adopted them as his team since moving to Los Angeles.

The Lakers star went off after the Dodgers pulled off the series-clinching win in Game 6 of the World Series.

LeBron shows some love to the MLB Champs 🔥 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/Rc2oQrduAC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2020

LeBron wasn’t done there as he was clearly hyped with the World Series outcome.

DAMN RIGHT YOU GUYS ARE!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🏆 https://t.co/p43AxyJc1t — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

It’s been a grind for the Dodgers to get to this point. They got cheated out of a title against the Houston Astros in 2017, they were outplayed by a loaded Boston Red Sox team in 2018 and laid an egg in 2019. Despite arguably having the most talented roster in the MLB for years, they just weren’t able to finish it up in the end. The season may have been shortened due to COVID-19 but the Dodgers were finally able to pull it off.

LeBron Praises Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts didn’t have his best output during most of the World Series but he came up big in Game 6. After getting struck out twice for his first two at-bats, he stepped up with a double that led to a run and then a home run in the bottom of the 8th. The Dodgers handed Betts an insane contract in the offseason and he’s consistently proved that he’s worth the money. LeBron agrees with that notion.

He may not have been the best Dodger in the World Series but he’s the team’s best player and he came up clutch in the end. He’s a big reason Los Angeles was able to get over the hump. There’s no doubt the Dodgers are hyped to have him for over a decade.

LeBron couldn’t forget about Clayton Kershaw, who has been the Dodgers’ most important player for about a decade now.

Oh and yeah Put some RESPECT ON @ClaytonKersh22 name!! Now and FOREVER!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

There’s been a narrative that Kershaw folds in the playoffs and the World Series. He played really well in this year’s World Series and got two wins on two strong outings. He’s perhaps the greatest pitcher of his era and he now has his championship.

LeBron Begs to Be Able to Throw Parade

Unfortunately for the Lakers and Dodgers, it doesn’t appear they’ll be able to have a championship parade anytime soon due to COVID-19. LeBron is very upset about that fact and made it clear that he wants to make it happen as soon as possible.

Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

One good thing about the championship parades being delayed is that the Dodgers and Lakers could celebrate together when the time comes. It’s clear the two teams have a strong connection and it’s a massive sports year for the city of Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant meant so much to both the Dodgers and the Lakers. Both teams have done an amazing job of honoring the recently passed legend.

