8-Time All-Star Changes Tone on Possible LeBron James Team Up

With the Los Angeles Lakers not making the playoffs, LeBron James has nothing but time on his hands for the coming months. Recently, he made headlines by saying Stephen Curry is the one player in the NBA that he wants to play with. There was likely not much thought put into the response but it certainly turned some heads.

Curry had a chance to respond and while he was flattered, he simply said “I’m good.” That was taken as a bit of a diss towards LeBron. However, Curry was put on the spot when he heard the comments and had to give a live reaction. Now that he’s had time to digest the comments, he’s offered a clarification to Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green. He initially discussed how he was taken aback by LeBron offering him the ultimate compliment.

“In terms of him picking one player he would want to play with other than his son, and my name comes up, it is surreal because I will never be so far removed from this time when I was in Detroit playing in a Sweet 16 game and this dude was in his fourth or fifth season, and he’s coming to my game and supporting and cheering and doing all that stuff,” Curry told Green. “Even at the place he was at in his career – the future superstar, Hall of Famer, potentially greatest of all time – the fact that we are 13 years removed from that and he’s saying that, it’s still crazy. … I will never be too far removed from my journey so that’s dope and that’s the surreal part.”





Play



Steph Curry on Durant, LeBron, untold Warriors stories & best teams ever | The Draymond Green Show Steph Curry joins ‘The Draymond Green Show’ to discuss his draft story, a "welcome to the NBA" player on his team, how he found out he wasn't included in the Monta Ellis/Andrew Bogut Bucks trade, why Mark Jackson is under-appreciated, his famous discount contract and how it influenced his decision to join Under Armour, LeBron… 2022-04-14T14:30:12Z

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Curry Explains the ‘I’m Good’ Comment

Any player should take LeBron wanting to play with them as a compliment. Curry’s “I’m good” comment in response could’ve been seen as disrespectful to one of the greatest players of all time but that wasn’t his intent. He walked back his initial comments and explained what he meant by them.

“The other part is, you take a fantasy draft and you’re building a team out and you take what Bron can do and the way that I can shoot the ball, obviously there’s a curiosity of like, ‘What would that look like?’ ” Curry said. “But also there’s a realism and that’s why I said, ‘I’m good right now,’ is, you can never let your mind go from what you know is your situation and your moment, your time and who I have been rocking with from Day 1.

“That’s my best answer because it’s fantasy, it’s wild but there’s a respect and appreciation and a surrealness because of where I came from and how we interacted in college. But if this was 2K that would be pretty lethal”

Teaming up With LeBron Might Be Too Much of a Fantasy

It’s become obvious in the NBA that anything is possible. Any player can end up on any team. On the surface, it does sound fantastical that LeBron could team up with Curry on the Warriors but it’s certainly not impossible. Golden State is the third seed in the Western Conference this season and has its eyes on another championship.

If they disappoint in the playoffs and fall short, it’s possible they’d be open to the idea of adding LeBron. Unfortunately for the Lakers, there’s nothing that’s going to get Curry to Los Angeles. Regardless, it’s a long shot that LeBron and Curry are even on the same team but they’d make an excellent duo. Perhaps it’s something they should both consider if the Lakers and Warriors disappoint next season.

READ NEXT: LeBron James’ Tweet at Rams GM Perceived as Shot at Rob Pelinka

