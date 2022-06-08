Rams Rival Cracks Joke About Aaron Donald’s Massive Deal

Not everyone is happy that Aaron Donald gets to extend his stay with the Los Angeles Rams.

Donald locked in a history making $95 million contract on Monday, June 6 that stretches to 2024, becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Donald’s teammates, head coach Sean McVay and many NFL analysts are believers that Donald is worthy of the massive deal.

There are others outside of the “Rams House,” however, who jokingly wished something different for “A.D.”

All-Pro Wishes Donald ‘Would Have Retired’

Donald’s blockbuster deal wasn’t just a hot topic at the Rams’ press conference on Monday held next to Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks. That questions was also asked inside the building of a fierce rival of the Super Bowl 56 champions.

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers got asked what his reaction was to seeing Donald sign the huge deal.

“Yeah, I wish he would have retired,” Williams joked when speaking with the Bay Area Tuesday on the first day of mandatory minicamp for the ‘Niners.

Williams, though, insisted that his retirement comment was a joke and that he revealed he’s one of the few offensive linemen who enjoys lining up against him during games.

“I mean, he deserves the contract, obviously we all know what he can do. I don’t know him on a personal level. I like competing against him, brings out the best in all of us,” Williams said.

Both the perennial Pro Bowler Williams and Donald have crossed paths plenty of times throughout their career. In their last meeting on the field, Williams passed blocked on 32 plays with the NFC title on the line at SoFi Stadium. The Rams’ pass rush got the better end of Williams — as the Pro Bowler allowed a game-high five quarterback pressures and was given a 35.6% pass blocking grade by Pro Football Focus. Williams was more dominant in the Monday Night Football romp of the Rams on November 15: Earning a 93.7 PFF run blocking grade in the 31-10 rout. Williams was not on the field for the season finale due to an injury.

Donald never produced a sack in all three games against the 49ers in 2021. He produced 18 total tackles, including the eight in the 21-point loss at Levi’s Stadium.

Williams Makes Stunning Admission Regarding Rams Loss

Donald’s contract wasn’t the only Rams related topic in Santa Clara.

The 33-year-old Williams was also asked about the three-point loss the 49ers endured against the Rams — more so on his decision to try to play on a bad knee. Williams was honest with himself in reflecting back on the game.

“I really had no business being out there,” Williams said of that 20-17 loss. “It was so hard for me to not be out there knowing the position we were in and what we were trying to accomplish. Looking back on it, I probably shouldn’t have pushed it that far.”

He believed another member of the 49ers who has also crossed paths with Donald would have been the better option that evening.

“I think Colton (McKivitz) probably could’ve done a better job on two healthy ankles than I did on one,” Williams shared. “Hindsight is 20/20, but looking back on it, I probably pushed it too far.”

Donald Reveals ‘Important’ Part of Contract

Donald is now happily back at the Cal Lutheran Rams site as a near $100 million man.

However, getting signed wasn’t the most important part as he told the L.A. media following his return to the Rams practice field on Tuesday.

“It wasn’t important,” Donald said. “It’s about other things off the field that were going on in my life that I had to get situated. And being here, with an organization that I’ve been with since day one, that I grew with, became a world champion with. I’m ready to try to run it back and create that whole feeling all over again.

“It’s about winning for me, and the pieces are here for that to come to fruition,” Donald continued. “And for me to be a piece to the puzzle and to be here right now, it’s a blessing.”