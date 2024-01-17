Analyst Projects Rams to Follow Rival’s Lead in 2024 Draft

Even if Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford follows through on his plans to return next season, he will turn 36 years old on February 7.

It might be prudent of General Manager Les Snead to plan for the future and The Athletic’s lead draft analyst, Dane Brugler, projects him to do just that with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 19 overall pick.

“Going into Aaron Rodgers’ age-36 season, the Packers made a forward-thinking pick and drafted their quarterback of the future (Jordan Love) in the back half of Round 1,” Brugler wrote on January 16. “Going into Matthew Stafford’s age-36 season, the Rams might be in a position to follow the same approach.“

The 6-foot-3 McCarthy completed 72.2% of his passes for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions this past season. He also ran a pro-style offense under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

He did not earn any individual awards in 2023. But he led Michigan to a national championship.

Play

McCarthy’s draft stock has risen quite a bit over the last year. There are questions about his modest production on a team known for its defense, though. This would also be the highest the Rams have selected a quarterback since Jared Goff went No. 1 overall in 2016.

They have drafted one quarterback since, spending a fourth-round pick on Stetson Bennett in the 2023 draft.

Bennett is currently on the reserve/non-football illness list.

The Packers selected Love with the No. 26 overall pick in 2020. He was the first quarterback taken that year. But he did not see the field as a rookie, logging his first action in 2021 when he logged one start in six appearances.

Love had to wait until this past regular season – with Rodgers traded to the New York Jets – to make his next start.

He finished second in touchdown passes and has Green Bay in the Divisional Round.

Matthew Stafford’s Future Plans Could Impact Rams Draft

“Who knows when Stafford will hang ’em up,” Brugler wrote. “But with his injury past, the Rams at least need to consider it.

Stafford confirmed his “plan right now” is to return for the 2024 season after the Rams’ loss to the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card Round. He has consistently shut down under retirement talk and is under contract through 2026.

Despite eight games last season, Stafford has also been durable during his Rams tenure.

He missed two games this past season. But he logged a full slate of games in 2021 as well as in 2020 while still with the Lions.

Stafford is 24-17 in his Rams career, with that injury-marred 2022 (3-6) suppressing his record down. There is no reason to jettison him or overreact to his age at this point. Especially because the Rams are flush with resources this offseason.

With their first first-round pick since 2016, will they indeed follow the Packers’ blueprint?

Rams Projected to Attack Secondary in 2nd Round

The Rams are set to lose several veterans to free agency in the secondary, including 17-game starter Ahkello Witherspoon at cornerback.

Brugler projects they soften that blow with Ennis Rakestraw Jr. with the No. 52 overall pick.

“One of the draft’s more physical corners, Rakestraw plays with the mentality and toughness to make plays against both pass and run,” Brugler wrote. “His injury feedback might directly impact where he is drafted, but the Rams could use a corner with his athleticism and compete skills.”

The Rams still have youngsters Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick under contract. Perhaps they feel less inclined to spend such an early pick on a cornerback. But the defense ranked 20th in passing yards allowed and 22nd in passing touchdowns allowed. It wouldn’t hurt to add a lengthy, rangy defender on the backend.