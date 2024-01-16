Rams Floated as Trade Destination for $30 Million Former Top-5 Pick

The dust has finally settled on the Los Angeles Rams after their loss to the Detroit Lions on Wild Card weekend. And the offseason waits for no one.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando wondered if the Rams could entertain a trade for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick of the draft in 2020 who is heading into the final year of his four-year, $30 million rookie contract.

He also carries a $23.2 million cap hit thanks to his fifth-year option.

For comparison, Stafford is in the second year of a four-year, $160 million contract. His cap hits are $49.5 million, $50.5 million, and $49.5 million over the next three seasons.

“Who would trade for Tagovailoa,” Sando wrote as part of a roundtable discussion with various anonymous team executives. on January 15. “Could the Rams be interested if Matthew Stafford retired? Trading Tagovailoa for Stafford would be even better if the right set of circumstances made it feasible.”

Stafford has already said he plans on coming back next season. But he added the caveat of “right now” in terms of his intentions for the 2024 campaign.

That could open the door for the Rams to at least explore their options.

For the time being, the first reason the Rams would look to acquire Tagovailoa is off the table.

“My plan is to be back,” Stafford told reporters after the game. “You’re going have to deal with me for another year. So have fun with that.”

Additionally, the Rams set up nicely for the future. They own their first-round pick for the first time since 2016. They are also in line for the 11th-most cap space with a slew of avenues to unlock more wiggle room, per Spotrac.

The need to potentially save on money at quarterback doesn’t stand up.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier also said he wants to keep Tagovailoa “long term” following his team’s playoff exit. The Dolphins have explored other options in the past, though.

Would Rams Trade Matthew Stafford to Dolphins for Tua Tagovailoa?

In two more games this season, Tagovailoa threw for 659 more yards, five more touchdowns, but also three more interceptions. He also completed 69.3% of his passes to 62.6% for Stafford. This is despite his passes traveling further through the air per attempt.

That is the case for making the trade.

The Rams could justify going with the younger player who struggled in cold weather environments because of where they play. But Stafford is still playing at a high level.

It could take something like Stafford’s retirement for the Rams to explore this path. A more likely route could be using one of their draft selections on a developmental quarterback. That would come with hopes that Stafford can continue to perform as he did when healthy this season.

After both teams exited in the first round, there is less reason for the Rams to explore this than the Dolphins who could view Stafford as a superior cold-weather option.

Rams Coaching Shuffle Under Way

The Rams have already lost Defensive Line Coach Eric Henderson to USC as their new co-defensive coordinator, per the Associated Press and ESPN on January 15. L.A. finished in the top half in both Pass Rush Win Rate and Run Stuff Win Rate in 2023, per ESPN.

But things could get even tougher for the Rams.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris is kicking off his slate of interviews for a head coaching job with the Carolina Panthers on January 15.

“#Rams DC Raheem Morris, who has requests for four interviews, begins his interview schedule with the #Panthers tomorrow, source said,” Rapoport said in a post on X, Formerly Twitter. “He also has slips from the #Commanders, #Chargers, and #Seahawks.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Atlanta Falcons also requested an interview with Morris, whose previous head coaching experience includes the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“#Falcons are expected to request an interview with #Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their head coaching position, per sources,” Fowler said in his post on X on January 11. “Morris was with Atlanta in a variety of roles from 2015-20, including assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and interim head coach.”