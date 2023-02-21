Rams’ Jalen Ramsey Responds to Pro Bowler’s Recruiting Pitch

Jalen Ramsey has hit “send” lately after weeks of being quiet about his future with the Los Angeles Rams.

The All-Pro cornerback has been the subject of trade or release rumors throughout the early part of the offseason. Ramsey already addressed the cut chatter saying “100% I WON’T get cut” on February 16. Then, he was being courted by Detroit Lions Pro Bowl wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during the wideout’s appearance on his St. Brown Brothers podcast.

Ramsey has now addressed the Lions chatter on Monday night, February 20…and ended with the words “we shall see.”

Ramsey: “lol much love to @JaredGoff16 and @amonra_stbrown…tried my hardest to get y’all in them playoffs this year. I won’t comment on my future though. We shall see.”

St. Brown’s Sales Pitch

St. Brown, who grew up in the Rams’ former home base of Anaheim and starred locally at both Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana and then USC, has now taken on the role of closet recruiting coordinator for the Lions.

And the 2022 Pro Bowler sent out this pitch to Ramsey himself on his pod.

“I keep seeing these Jalen Ramsey (rumors) — they might release him, or how that’s gonna work,” St. Brown said. “Jalen, if you can hear this, I know you played with Goff before. Detroit might seem like a landing spot, my guy. Talk to me, talk to me.”

The Lions have suddenly become an attractable destination as a team building themselves into a 2023 playoff contender. Detroit ended the season going from 1-6 to ending the year 9-8 overall — which featured two three-game winning streaks during their late season surge. Detroit also went 3-1 against 2022 playoff teams between November 6 to January 8.

Brown ended up delivering his first 100-catch season of his career with 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns.

Detroit a Possible Trade Destination?

When listings of potential suitors outside of the Rams surfaced, the Lions have been mentioned as a possibility.

It’s not just the fact the Lions are building themselves into a playoff and NFC North title threat that makes the Motor City a possible landing spot if the Rams move on from Ramsey. It’s also because there’s people on the Lions roster Ramsey is familiar with.

Goff is obviously there, Ramsey’s teammate for nearly two seasons. Then there’s Michael Brockers who was traded to Detroit after playing in 2019 and 2020 alongside Ramsey.

But the most prominent figure, plus the man who would hold the key in making a potential trade happen, is general manager Brad Holmes — who was a beloved scout in the Rams’ front office before taking on GM duties for the Lions. Holmes was the director of college scouting from 2013 to 2020 in the Rams’ front office. He’s already helped orchestrate the Goff and Brockers trades.

While the Lions had their late season surge, cornerback was considered a weak link with none of their CBs getting two interceptions last season. Former No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah has struggled and Mike Hughes is a free agent.

Ramsey is still somewhat mum about his future with the Rams. But if there’s a phone call involving trade talks once free agency begins on March 15, the Lions have emerged as one to watch if Ramsey does get dealt away.