Ram Defenders Named to NFL Version of Space Jam’s ‘Goon Squad’

With “Space Jam: A New Legacy” already dunking its way onto theater screens on Friday, there are now those wondering: Who could take on the football version of the Tune Squad from the NFL universe?

Well, one national outlet put together its gridiron starting five to comprise the NFL version of the “Goon Squad.” This outlet, however, hasn’t decided if Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes will quarterback a gridiron Tune Squad team featuring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, or perhaps may put Porky Pig and Foghorn Leghorn on the offensive line.

But we know this: The “Goon Squad” across the way features two members of the Los Angeles Rams.

Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey joined T.J. Watt, Chase Young and Myles Garrett to comprise Bleacher Report’s “Goon Squad” five, with B/R announcing its NFL-type roster on Thursday before the movie dropped in theaters and on HBO Max.

We know Brady or Mahomes would star in an NFL version of Space Jam. Who would you have on your defense to stop them? 🎥 pic.twitter.com/v1HofwyUAG — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 15, 2021

And the two-time All-Pro cornerback Ramsey seems to like the look.

Oh this fye 🔥 😂 https://t.co/6qYFvQYsgJ — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 15, 2021

Scouting Report of One Ram ‘Goon Squad’ member

Ramsey unfortunately is the thin representative of the starting five at 6-foot-1, 194-pounds.

However, he’s built like a point guard. And with his ability to take away the best receiving threat on grass, he’s likely going to be called on to shut down the top scoring option in the back court by throwing his arms around and forcing turnovers/bad shot selections. Like football, he can strip the ball too, but through steal attempts.

However, much like how he attacks the football and wide receivers, Ramsey can attack the rim on offense as well when given the basketball. He gives this “Goon Squad” a dunk option. Here’s proof of his dunking ability.





And one other past highlight reel of Ramsey’s dunk mixtape can be found here.

Then there’s this one-on-one battle that shows some of his long range game.





Perhaps another idea: Ramsey gets called on to take part in a slam dunk competition, if needed.

‘A.D. 99’ Versatile with the Rock

Much like his Ram teammate, Donald is also 6-foot-1.

He’s obviously undersized for the paint. But with a 280-pound build that looks like he’s made from stone, Donald is physical enough to handle everything down low. He does the dirty work anyway for the Rams’ trench unit on defense.

It just so happens that Donald has a hoops side in his DNA too, like his Pro Bowl teammate.

Donald two weeks ago was seen perfecting his runner attempt, his long range game, his handles and even a spin move with the pass all captured in this clip.

The Rest of the ‘Squad’

The NFL “Goon Squad” put together by B/R has the look that they want to hang their hat on defense on the floor, then use their size down low to punish their opponent.

Well, come to think of it: Watt, Garrett and Young have done their best work in the trenches on Sundays. So they look like they’re prime for the paint.

There’s no uploaded or updated film of Watt on the hardwood. However, there is this Young hoops mixtape, which features Young as an NCAA Division-I prospect outside of the football field.





Garrett has his basketball build at 6-foot-4, 270-pounds. Plus he’s a fast break option, proven here.





But now, there’s this question: Which ones would make a perfect “Wet Fire,” “Chronos” or even “The Brow?”

And finally, who could give the NFL Tune Squad reinforcements for Brady or Mahomes (whoever the QB is)? Perhaps former hooper Davante Adams is an option. Yet, looks like Tyreek Hill will be an addition.