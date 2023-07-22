Manchester United Sends ‘Hungry’ Message on EPL Season: Exclusive

The Premier League is beginning the upcoming season with an added focus on United States fans with a Summer Series featuring several EPL teams, including Manchester United, playing friendlies all across American cities. During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports, Manchester United’s Raphaël Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot chatted about expectations for the upcoming season, the growing popularity of soccer in America and their exciting partnership for supporters with Marriott Bonvoy.

Man U fans can expect a “hungry and motivated” squad in 2023-24 after watching their rival win the EPL one season ago, but first the players are focused on continuing to help evangelize the game in the United States. Men in Blazer’s Roger Bennett and Michael Bennett have often joked that soccer has been “America’s sport of the future since 1972.”

But the future is now with more EPL teams focusing on the United States, Lionel Messi joining the MLS and the USA hosting the World Cup in 2026. Not to mention the United States are sizable favorites to win the Women’s World Cup in the coming weeks.

“I think the Premier League is huge and we have fans around the world,” Varane said of the growing popularity of soccer in America. “I think football is growing here. Every year it’s bigger and bigger. So, I think the popularity of the Premier League is growing a lot.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka on Manchester United: ‘I Think We’re All Hungry & Motivated’

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's speed is frightening 💨 pic.twitter.com/nlZbHr0BYH — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 20, 2019

After brief stops in Norway and Scotland, Manchester United is launching a four-match tour in the United States with stops in East Rutherford, San Diego, Houston and Las Vegas. It is an enticing series that features matchups against Arsenal, fan favorite Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United finished a respectable third in the EPL table last season but watched crosstown rival Manchester City raise the trophy. Wan-Bissaka admitted the squad is “hungry and motivated” to top last season’s performance.

“The vibe has been really positive for this season [and] is obviously to do better than the previous season,” Wan-Bissaka noted. “I think we’re all hungry and motivated to do that.”

Manchester United Is Embracing the “Ted Lasso” Effect in the United States

An award-winning Ted Lasso callback 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YmBZOiKFB9 — Ted Lasso Is Life (@TedLassoIsLife) June 7, 2023

“Ted Lasso” and “Welcome to Wrexham” are two shows that have helped expand soccer’s popularity even more in the United States. The Wrexham docu-series has prompted the Wales team, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, to do its own American tour. Dalot came clean on watching American’s favorite soccer coach Ted Lasso from time to time.

“It brings you a little bit of the perspective of the American side which I think is changing its views on football,” Dalot said of “Ted Lasso.” “…The message of the show tells you that American people are now seeing football in a different way and seeing football [for] as big as it is. I think it’s good to get a message like that from the States.”

Portugal’s Diogo Dalot on Upcoming 2026 World Cup in the United States: ‘I Think It Brings More Excitement’

🇵🇹 Last time out for Portugal… it was all about Diogo Dalot 🌶️#NationsLeague | @selecaoportugal pic.twitter.com/e2nfjPBmTv — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) September 27, 2022

One of the things I have wondered is if the EPL players enjoy doing these American exhibition matches ahead of what is already a grueling Premier League season. Varane emphasized that it is “always a good experience” for players to make the trip to the States.

“For us, it’s always exciting to be here,” Varane explained. “It’s always a good experience. We want to work hard on the pitch and enjoy being here and meeting our fans and the community here. Just excited to be here.”

All eyes are on 2026 given the potential for unprecedented growth of the game in America as we witnessed the last time the tournament was hosted in the States back in 1994. Dalot is expected to be part of Portugal’s World Cup squad and believes the United States possesses “everything to deliver” a stellar tournament on the world stage.

“When you play a competition like that you expect everything to be big,” Dalot remarked on the upcoming World Cup. “I think it’s one of the biggest competitions you can play as a football player.

“Being in the USA, I think it brings more excitement and hopefully quality and I think the country has everything to deliver that. Hopefully, it can be a great competition and great for the fans to come here [from] around the world and enjoy. It is a big competition.”

Raphaël Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot Are Partnering With Marriott Bonvoy to Create Exclusive Manchester United Viewing Experiences

The three Manchester United players are partnering with Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels to host exclusive match day viewing parties for select fans during the team’s United States tour. To kick things off, the selected fans will be able to watch the Manchester United-Arsenal match on a double-decker bus that has been converted into an English style pub at Hudson Yards in New York City.

There is even a mini soccer goal on the rooftop where fans can practice their form during the match. The festivities will continue with upcoming Manchester United stops in San Diego, Houston and Las Vegas.

“We are on this bus that on Saturday will gather some fans of our club who unfortunately cannot go and watch us in the [MetLife] stadium [in New Jersey],” Dalot explained. “So, we are taking this opportunity to be here with Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels who are our official partners to present this bus as an opportunity for the fans to join us and watch the game.”

Manchester United are not the only ones “hungry and motivated” for the upcoming Premier League season. So are EPL fans all over the United States.