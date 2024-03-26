Former Syracuse Basketball Player & Diddy Associate Arrested Amid Federal Raids

A former Syracuse University basketball player who was accused of being Diddy’s “drug mule” in a lawsuit filed against the rap mogul is facing drug charges in Miami after he was taken into custody amid federal raids on Diddy’s home and private jet, TMZ reports.

Brendan Paul, who played for the Orange for two seasons from 2018 to 2020 before transferring to Fairmont State University to complete his career, was arrested by the Miami Dade Police on March 25, 2024, and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of controlled substances, both felonies, county court records viewed by Heavy show. His arrest occurred when investigators from the Department of Homeland Security intercepted Diddy’s private jet at the Opa Locka Airport, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported that investigators found cocaine and marijuana candy while searching Paul’s bags. The incident occurred while federal agents raided Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” Homeland Security said in a statement.

According to The Associated Press, federal investigators were searching Diddy’s properties as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation led by federal authorities in New York. Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, has not commented. He is the target of several recent lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault.

Douglas Wigdor, an attorney with Wigdor LLP who is representing two of the women suing Diddy, Cassie Ventura and Jane Doe, said in a statement emailed to Heavy about the search warrants, ““We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

According to Miami Dade County court records, Paul, 25, was released on bond after making his first court appearance on March 26. His arraignment is scheduled for April 24, court records show. Paul could not be reached for comment by Heavy and it was not immediately clear if he has hired an attorney.

Paul Was Named as Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’ in a Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed by Diddy’s Former Producer & Videographer

Paul was previously identified as a Diddy associate in a federal lawsuit filed by the rapper’s former producer and videographer, Rodney Jones, also known as Lil Rod, who accused him of sexual assault.

Diddy’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, said in a statement to TMZ about Jones’ lawsuit, “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

According to the complaint filed by Jones in February 2024, Paul works for Diddy and his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, who is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Jones wrote in the lawsuit that Paul “works as Mr. Combs mule. He acquires, and distributes, Mr. Combs drugs and guns.”

The lawsuit also accuses Paul and other Diddy staffers of spiking bottles of champagne with ecstasy at Khorram’s instruction while in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The lawsuit also claims Paul was responsible for paying sex workers on Diddy’s behalf.

Brendan Paul, Who Was Buddy Boeheim’s Prep School Teammate, Played in 16 Games During His Time at Syracuse

Brendan Paul

Syracuse, Guard 2018-2020 pic.twitter.com/wEZZTW75kv — Random College Athletes (@RandomAthletess) May 10, 2021

According to his bio on the Syracuse Orange website, Paul, a walk on, played in 16 games during his two seasons at the university. He played a total of only 17 minutes during those games, and scored 3 points.

According to the bio, Paul was a teammate of Buddy Boeheim at Brewster Academy. Boeheim, the son of legendary former Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, also played with Paul on the Orange.

Paul transferred to Fairmont State University in West Virginia and finished his basketball career there, playing from 2020 to 2022. Paul is from Shaker Heights, Ohio, where he attended Hawken High School. He earned honorable mention All-State honors during his senior season before spending a year at Brewster Academy, a prep school in New Hampshire, where he helped lead his team to the National Prep School Championship game, according to the Fairmont State website.