Bronny James Breaks Silence on NBA Draft Speculation With 4 Words

Bronny James has finally broken his silence regarding the upcoming NBA draft. Although he limited the response to only four vague words.

A video of Bronny playing Call of Duty with Twitch icon xQc (real name Felix Lengyel) was posted on X on May 8.

In the video, Lengyel asks LeBron James‘ son, “Are you gonna get a job? Gonna to go school? Like, what are you doing, man?”

“I play basketball,” Bronny replied.

“So are you playing right now?” Lengyel asked a moment later.

“Am I playing right now? Yes.”

The former USC guard was then asked whether he was going to get drafted this year.

“I don’t know yet,” he said.

Another streamer then asserted that Bronny had a smirk on his face. But because the X video doesn’t show Bronny’s face, that isn’t confirmed.

When asked what that smirk meant, Bronny reiterated, “I don’t know yet.”

This is the first James has spoken openly about the NBA draft since an April 5 Instagram post, which announced that he’d be declaring for the draft.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete. I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the transfer portal,” he wrote.

The Lakers Are Interested In Drafting Bronny

During an April 30 appearance on on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” show, NBA insider Shams Charania broke major news about the Los Angeles Lakers‘ interest in drafting Bronny James.

“[LeBron James’ player] option date is June 29,” Charania said. “Interesting timing, right? It’s right before free agency, and right after the draft.

“And what’s potentially on draft night? His son Bronny James,” Charania continued. “And in a perfect world, the Lakers have LeBron James back, and potentially they draft Bronny James. I’m told they are interested in picking him in the draft in June.”

On April 10, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor said that the Lakers front office appears more likely to trade their first round draft pick.

“People around the league expect that the Pelicans will give the Lakers their pick this year and take the 2025 pick,” O’Connor wrote. “If that’s the case, it’s hard to fathom that Los Angeles would use the pick on Bronny. Rob Pelinka is far more likely to use it to chase Trae Young or another star in a trade.”

That being said, Bronny is currently projected to be a second round draft pick, according to SportingNews. So that aforementioned pick is not the projected draft slot he’d be selected.

Bronny Used To Be A Twitch Streamer

The May 8 video shows that Bronny is still an active gamer. Yet, while his Twitch account is still active, the NBA legend’s son hasn’t posted a video in over four years.

Bronny’s only video on the platform is of him playing Among Us, which is a 2018 online multiplayer social deduction game developed and published by American game studio Innersloth.

Back in August 2020, Bronny joined professional esports and entertainment organization FaZe Clan.