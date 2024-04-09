Dan Hurley, Other Star Coaches Shoot Down Idea of Replacing Calipari at Kentucky

In the aftermath of their championship triumph, Hurley faced a barrage of questions from reporters, ranging from reflections on the game to insights on college basketball. However, Hurley fielded inquiries amidst the celebrations about the recent coaching carousel, particularly John Calipari’s rumored move to Arkansas. Many believe he will be Kentucky’s top target.

“I don’t think that’s a concern,” Hurley said with a chuckle. My wife, you should have her answer that… She’ll answer that question better than I can.”

Hurley said there was “no way” he would consider the Kentucky job. His family, specifically his wife Andrea, is a big reason for his refusal.

“Oh my God, Kentucky or anywhere that’s going to take her further from New Jersey,” Hurley described. “I mean, we just went to Rhode Island, which I had to drag her to, and then to Connecticut. I got her closer. And now further? I can’t afford a divorce right now, too. I just started making money.”

A Mutual Commitment From UConn and Hurley

Following UConn’s monumental victory in the national championship game, Athletic Director David Benedict expressed the university’s unwavering commitment to sustaining its winning tradition. Speaking to The Athletic in the aftermath of Monday night’s triumph, Benedict reiterated UConn’s dedication to maintaining its competitive edge and pursuing championships under coach Hurley’s leadership.

“The market is the market and Kentucky is obviously Kentucky, but last time I checked, we won the last two national championships and we’ve got six of them,” Benedict explained. “So I think UConn is a pretty good job, and Dan’s doing an unbelievable job.

“We obviously hope that he’s with us for a long time. UConn has a tradition of keeping coaches that have reached Hall-of-Fame level success at UConn for a long period of time — coach (Jim) Calhoun, coach (Geno) Auriemma. I’m sure they had plenty of opportunities to leave, and we certainly hope that Dan follows suit.”

Following UConn’s 2023 national championship, the university demonstrated its faith in Hurley’s leadership by rewarding him with a lucrative six-year contract extension. The multi-million-dollar deal secured Hurley’s tenure at UConn until the 2028-29 season, signaling the administration’s confidence in his ability to sustain the Huskies’ success.