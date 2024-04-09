Hi, Subscriber

Dan Hurley, Other Star Coaches Shoot Down Idea of Replacing Calipari at Kentucky

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Dan Hurley

Getty Images Dan Hurley

UConn’s dominance in men’s college basketball reached new heights with its back-to-back national championship triumphs. Dan Hurley’s squad clinched the 2023-2024 title with a commanding 75-60 victory over Purdue. The Huskies showcased their depth and skill on the court, with multiple players contributing double-digit points to secure the historic win, a feat not achieved since Florida’s consecutive championships in 2006 and 2007.

In the aftermath of their championship triumph, Hurley faced a barrage of questions from reporters, ranging from reflections on the game to insights on college basketball. However, Hurley fielded inquiries amidst the celebrations about the recent coaching carousel, particularly John Calipari’s rumored move to Arkansas. Many believe he will be Kentucky’s top target.

“I don’t think that’s a concern,” Hurley said with a chuckle. My wife, you should have her answer that… She’ll answer that question better than I can.”

Hurley said there was “no way” he would consider the Kentucky job. His family, specifically his wife Andrea, is a big reason for his refusal.

“Oh my God, Kentucky or anywhere that’s going to take her further from New Jersey,” Hurley described. “I mean, we just went to Rhode Island, which I had to drag her to, and then to Connecticut. I got her closer. And now further? I can’t afford a divorce right now, too. I just started making money.”

A Mutual Commitment From UConn and Hurley

Following UConn’s monumental victory in the national championship game, Athletic Director David Benedict expressed the university’s unwavering commitment to sustaining its winning tradition. Speaking to The Athletic in the aftermath of Monday night’s triumph, Benedict reiterated UConn’s dedication to maintaining its competitive edge and pursuing championships under coach Hurley’s leadership.

“The market is the market and Kentucky is obviously Kentucky, but last time I checked, we won the last two national championships and we’ve got six of them,” Benedict explained. “So I think UConn is a pretty good job, and Dan’s doing an unbelievable job.

“We obviously hope that he’s with us for a long time. UConn has a tradition of keeping coaches that have reached Hall-of-Fame level success at UConn for a long period of time — coach (Jim) Calhoun, coach (Geno) Auriemma. I’m sure they had plenty of opportunities to leave, and we certainly hope that Dan follows suit.”

Following UConn’s 2023 national championship, the university demonstrated its faith in Hurley’s leadership by rewarding him with a lucrative six-year contract extension. The multi-million-dollar deal secured Hurley’s tenure at UConn until the 2028-29 season, signaling the administration’s confidence in his ability to sustain the Huskies’ success.

Nate Oats Shuts Down Kentucky Rumors 

Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats quelled rumors of a potential departure, affirming his unwavering commitment to the Crimson Tide and the university. Amid speculation linking Oats to the vacant coaching position at Kentucky, the 49-year-old coach reiterated his dedication to Alabama via a post on X (Twitter).

Oats’ tenure at Alabama has been marked by remarkable success, boasting an impressive 117-54 record over five seasons. Under his leadership, the Crimson Tide have made significant strides, securing four NCAA Tournament berths and making their first-ever Final Four appearance this year, albeit falling short against the formidable UConn Huskies.

Recognizing Oats’ instrumental role in Alabama’s resurgence on the national stage, the university recently solidified its commitment to the coach with a long-term contract extension. This extension not only serves as a testament to Oats’ coaching prowess but also elevates him among the ranks of the highest-paid coaches in the country.

Jay Wright Shuts Down Return to Sidelines

Former Villanova coach Jay Wright unequivocally rejected any speculation linking him to the vacant coaching position at Kentucky during TBS’ national championship pregame show. When Kenny Smith pressed Wright about the possibility of taking over the Wildcats, Wright delivered a resolute “firm no.”

Despite being touted as a potential candidate following John Calipari’s departure to Arkansas, Wright clarified that he is enjoying retirement and focusing on his television commitments. Moreover, he emphasized the daunting challenge that awaits Calipari’s successor, highlighting the immense pressure of following in the footsteps of a national championship-winning coach.

Even when reporter Seth Davis pressed him further, Wright remained steadfast in his decision, affirming that he has no intentions of returning to coaching. With an illustrious coaching career spanning over two decades at Villanova, Wright’s legacy includes two national championships in 2016 and 2018, along with numerous conference titles and Final Four appearances.

Colin Lynch covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the New England Patriots. His sports coverage has been featured on Finixio's The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders, as well as FanSided. He is also a former D1 baseball player drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2008. More about Colin Lynch