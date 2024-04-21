Dolphins RB De’Von Achane Drops 12-Word Warning Ahead of NFL Draft

Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane broke out as a rookie when he was on the field, averaging 7.8 yards per carry and 72.7 rush yards per game in 2023.

On April 21 — with exactly four days to go before the 2024 NFL Draft — Achane dropped a message to fans on Instagram.

“They better be worried about who I’m becoming, not who I was 🚀,” the explosive playmaker warned.

Achane included a photo of himself showing up at Dolphins facilities for the start of voluntary offseason workouts. Followers appeared to enjoy Achane’s public statement, considering it received over 5,500 likes in just five hours’ time.

Will De’Von Achane Take Over as Dolphins’ Full-Time Starter in 2024?

For those hoping Achane turns into the sole RB1 in year two, that’s unlikely after the Raheem Mostert extension. Barring an injury, this should be a rotational rushing tandem for the foreseeable future.

Having said that, it’s certainly possible that Achane slowly becomes the lead-back in Miami.

Injuries factored in, but Achane was only given 104 carries as a rookie compared to Mostert’s 209 carries. Needless to say, the veteran’s yards per carry averages were worse at 4.8 yards per attempt and 67.5 rushing yards per game.

The Dolphins have also retained all of their depth behind their top two, with Chris Brooks and Salvon Ahmed joining veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. once again. For the time being, it’s still a very crowded backfield in Miami.

Dolphins Teammates & Fans Respond to De’Von Achane on Social Media

As mentioned above, this post gained a lot of attention on social media.

“Yeaa twin !!!” Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle replied to 30-plus likes.

The second-most popular comment came courtesy of a fan, however.

“Fully expect you to be top RB this year!” The user voiced. “Everyone talking about our WR’s and Tua [Tagovailoa], [Tyreek] Hill and Waddle connection is legit…but the world ain’t ready for Achane! Getting your jersey this season brother!”

“Best RB IN NFL 🧠💨,” another fan declared. And a fourth encouraged Achane to “talk yo [expletive] 😈.”

Finally, one popular reaction simply read: “Speed, I am speed.”

NFL Writer Determines Dolphins’ ‘Nightmare’ Scenario in 2024 NFL Draft

Speaking of the NFL draft, Bleacher Report analyst Brad Gagnon wrote an article determining each franchise’s “nightmare” scenario on April 19. For the Dolphins, his worst possible outcome revolved around the AFC East rival New York Jets — who should be a playoff contender if Aaron Rodgers can stay healthy in 2024.

“The Jets wind up with [Rome] Odunze or [Malik] Nabers,” Gagnon stated, “either of whom could work with Rodgers to boost the team’s odds of challenging Buffalo and Miami in the AFC East.”

Odunze and Nabers are two of the top three wide receiver prospects in this year’s draft, along with Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Each of the three are expected to be selected inside the top 10, and the Jets currently sit at No. 10 overall.

Now, that doesn’t mean Gang Green won’t end up with a new star pass-catcher next weekend. They could potentially trade up for a player like Odunze or Nabers, and they’ve also been a very popular landing spot for Georgia tight end Brock Bowers — who’s a pretty dynamic offensive weapon in his own right.

If the Jets do land any of these four prospects including Harrison and Bowers, it could immediately elevate their offense. Of course, first and foremost, Rodgers has to stay healthy to tie it all together.

The Buffalo Bills are still the betting favorite to win the division according to FanDuel Sportsbook at +150. The Dolphins are next at +185, with the Jets third at +240 and the New England Patriots in the four-hole at +2200.