Ex-Dolphins WR Getting Interest from CFL After Disappointing Season in Miami

After a short stint with the Miami Dolphins failed to jump-start his struggling career, Chase Claypool’s next move could be a return north of the border.

Justin Dunk of 3donwnnation.com reported on April 2 that the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL added Claypool to the team’s exclusive negotiating list. The 29-year-old receiver has hit free agency after splitting time between four NFL teams over the last four seasons, a period where he saw a sharp decrease in production.

Second-Round Pick Struggled After Fast Start

Claypool came into the NFL as a second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 and had a strong start to his career. He made 62 receptions for 873 yards with nine touchdowns in his rookie season, adding 16 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Claypool followed it up with 59 receptions for 860 yards and two touchdowns in his second year in the NFL.

But his career saw a dropoff from there. Claypool was traded to the Chicago Bears the next season, but saw his role decline significantly. The receiver took a shot at his team later in the season when ESPN’s Courtney Cronin asked if he felt he was being “put in the best position for you as a receiver to showcase the best of what you can do.”

“I think every situation has the ability to be ideal, and I think we’re just working towards that,” Claypool replied. “I’m not going to say that. I wouldn’t say it’s not an ideal place for me. Obviously, there’s other places — you can say, ‘Oh, I want to be on the best offense with the highest passing yards,’ but that doesn’t happen in football. You just have to make do with what you got.”

Claypool added that he was trying to make the best of the situation despite his disappointment in his role.

“Sometimes the things around you either elevate you or you have to adapt to allow you to elevate with them,” Claypool said. “So I’ve just been adapting to the new system and my new role in the system and trying to make the most out of it.”

The Bears ended up trading Claypool to the Dolphins last year for a swap of sixth- and seventh-round picks. The veteran receiver failed to make much of an impact in Miami, making just four receptions for 26 yards in nine games with the Dolphins.

Chase Claypool Heading Home?

Claypool has strong connections to Canada, being born in Abbotsford, British Columbia, and earning a strong reputation during his time at Abbotsford Senior Secondary School. Claypool caught the attention of several top American colleges and ultimately chose Notre Dame.

As Mike Florio of NBC Sports noted, this week’s move from the Roughriders doesn’t necessarily mean a return to Canada.