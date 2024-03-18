Dolphins Reinforce Offensive Line With 2 Signings: Report

The Miami Dolphins continued their free agent patchwork on March 18, both re-signing versatile offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn and adding another new multitalented blocker in Jack Driscoll.

NFL insiders Adam Schefter (ESPN) and Ian Rapoport (NFL Network) were the first to confirm the Wynn news — per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Shawn O’Dare — while the Dolphins announced the Driscoll deal themselves.

With starting guard Robert Hunt gone in free agency and veteran center Connor Williams unlikely to sign a new contract anywhere until he recovers from his 2023 knee injury, these two transactions provide Miami with much-needed depth on the offensive line.

When called upon, Wynn and Driscoll have each shown the ability to play multiple positions on an NFL blocking unit. Their joint presence could prove to be very valuable should injuries pop up as they did in 2023.

Jack Driscoll Is Former Fourth-Round Selection & Key Backup of Eagles

Driscoll has spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles after the NFC franchise selected him in round four of the 2020 draft.

Weighing in at 6-foot-5, 312 pounds, Driscoll quickly became a bit of a Swiss Army Knife for the Eagles. As a rookie, he started four games at right tackle before starting another nine games at right guard the following season.

Driscoll appeared in all 17 outings in 2022 and 2023 to some extent, but only received four starts as the Philadelphia OL got healthier. The versatile blocker has predominantly played right tackle at the NFL level according to Pro Football Focus (712 snaps), but he has also logged 475 snaps at right guard and 150 snaps at left tackle.

It’s important to note that Driscoll should be seen as a second-team addition. His pass-blocking efficiency rating has never scored higher than a 96.5 at any position and has typically hovered around a 94.5 or lower.

Per PFF, Driscoll has also been inconsistent as a run-blocker, with two season-long grades near 64.0 and another two campaigns with poor marks of 46.4 and 37.2.

The blocker has been penalized seven times over 1,357 offensive snaps. Driscoll has also been charged with eight career sacks. His best performance appeared to be at right guard in 2021.

Isaiah Wynn Is Former First-Round Talent at OT Who Converted to Guard With Dolphins

The Dolphins only utilized Wynn at left guard in 2023 according to PFF, but he began his NFL career as a top-ranking left tackle prospect of the New England Patriots.

The former Georgia Bulldogs starter was a first-round selection in 2018 — and his analytical statistics were pretty strong over his first three campaigns when healthy. Unfortunately, injuries forced Wynn to miss his entire rookie year, as well as another 14 outings from 2019 through 2020.

His on-field performance began to decline a bit after that, eventually switching to right tackle in 2022 after nine penalties and a regressing 96.5% pass-blocking efficiency in 2021.

Eventually, Wynn joined Miami last season and made a full-time switch to left guard. The results were mixed.

Although Wynn’s pass-blocking efficiency was better than ever at guard (99.1% with zero sacks allowed over 392 snaps), his run-blocking grades took a dive. Wynn had typically been an above average run-blocker throughout his career, but with the Dolphins, he earned a career-low 43.2 mark in this area.

Heading into 2024, Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson have the offensive tackle jobs on lock and free agent acquisition Aaron Brewer appears to be the new center in Miami. The guard roles could be up for grabs though.

Robert Jones concluded the season as the starting left guard in 2023. He has since re-signed on a one-year deal and should compete with Wynn and Lester Cotton for the job — at minimum.

Right guard is also wide open with Hunt skipping town. Driscoll could be in the mix there, as could Jones, Cotton, Liam Eichenberg or a new 2024 rookie.