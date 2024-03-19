Jordan Poyer Sends Message to Dolphins Fans Upon Signing: ‘I Could Cry’

It’s official — Jordan Poyer is a member of the Miami Dolphins. The long-time Buffalo Bills safety put pen to paper on March 18, finalizing his signing, and he had a message for the fanbase after inking the deal (via the Dolphins X account).

“Fins fans, what’s up it’s your boy Jordan Poyer out here, man,” the veteran DB began. Continuing: “I’m here. I’m home. Got the palm trees in the back, man. I could cry, man. This is beautiful.”

The excitement is mutual, Jordan! 😁 pic.twitter.com/ohDKxiuCEC — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 18, 2024

Poyer concluded the video by voicing that he “loves being here” and he “can’t wait to get to work.” Adding: “We’ll see y’all soon. Fins Up!”

The Dolphins account captioned the post: “The excitement is mutual, Jordan! 😁” Miami fans appear to be excited too, considering the video has already drummed up over 1.6K likes and counting in a few hours’ time.

As for his message, the Poyer family spends their offseasons in Florida, not far from Miami. Hence the homecoming. The sunny weather is also a nice change of pace coming from Buffalo.

Dolphins Safety Jordan Poyer Was Still Playing at High Level in 2023

Poyer was released by the Bills, but the AFC East rival would have most likely kept the veteran if their finances were in better shape.

If you dive deeper into his statistics on Pro Football Focus, Poyer was as consistent as ever last season, racking up 100 total tackles for the first time since 2020. More importantly, he was credited with 28 key defensive “stops” as a tackler — his most since 2020 — with seven quarterback pressures and a missed tackle rate of just 7.4%.

That missed tackle rate ranked third in the NFL for all safeties that played a minimum 50% of snaps in 2023.

Poyer lined up all over the secondary for Buffalo, another strength. It wasn’t his best year in coverage, but it wasn’t his worst either. He allowed 349 receiving yards and a passer rating of 102.9 when targeted (one touchdown, five pass breakups).

The former first-team All-Pro safety also registered one sack, one forced fumble and two tackles for a loss.

One area Poyer could improve was his run defense, allowing 7.4 yards per average depth of tackle in the ground game. That ranked tied for 34th among safeties that played a minimum 50% of snaps. His run “stop” percentage ranked tied for 13th at 3.9%.

As you can see, Poyer was just as reliable as ever at age 32. He turns 33 in April. Can he put together another Pro Bowl caliber campaign — or close to it — during his first season with the Dolphins?

Jordan Poyer’s Wife Rachel Bush Addresses Bills Mafia After Dolphins Signing

Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, is generally pretty active on social media. She had a strong relationship with the Bills Mafia fanbase and that could translate over to Fins Nation.

As her husband’s deal became official, Bush joked with Buffalo supporters on X.

“100% of bills mafia knows what Jordan is capable of, so it’s a little scary for them😅90% of bills fans love jordan so much they are so happy for him❤️The other 10% love jord a little too much so now it’s like a scene after a bad breakup where one side doesn’t take it very well🥲,” she wrote.

Adding: “This tweet is for the 10%…everything you say is public…and tweets can be saved and used later…choose which category you fit in accordingly and wisely 🤣.”

You heard it here first, folks. The Poyer family is taking receipts, and they’re expecting to cash them in 2024.