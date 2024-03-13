Jordan Poyer’s Wife Reveals Why Ex-Bills Safety Signed With Dolphins

After being released by the Buffalo Bills ahead of NFL free agency, veteran safety Jordan Poyer is choosing to sign with the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The news was first reported on the evening of March 12 and before long, ESPN Dolphins beat writer Marcel Louis-Jacques followed up with the contract details. “Former Bills S Jordan Poyer’s deal with the Dolphins is a 1-year, $2M per source,” the reporter noted — a small price to pay for a former first-team All-Pro whose career earnings come up just shy of $44 million.

Upon agreeing to terms, Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush sent a message on her Instagram story that included the couple’s daughter, Aliyah, next to Miami’s mascot “T.D.” FinsXtra shared the post for Dolphins fans on X.

“Aliyah had only one place she wanted daddy to sign,” she captioned the photo, adding: “Guess where?” In a second text bubble, Bush proclaimed: “We’re home!!”

She relayed a similar all-caps statement on X, writing: “FINS UP WE ARE HOME !! 🐬🩵”

The defensive back also echoed his wife’s comments during a conversation with NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe. “I’m coming home!” He reiterated. “I live about 25 minutes from there [during the offseason]. I’ve wanted to come to Florida for a long time and I feel like I’m coming home. I’ve had a lot of respect for coach [Mike] McDaniel and his team for a long time and it feels right… I think I’m going to be a perfect fit.”

It appears Poyer’s family had a hand in pushing him toward a homecoming.

Jordan Poyer Admitted to Wanting to ‘Play Somewhere Warm’ With Tax Benefits at NFL Combine, Is ‘Huge Fan of Tua’

Poyer has been throwing out some pretty strong hints that he’d be willing to join the Dolphins — whether it’s because his family lives there during the offseason or because his daughter Aliyah requested it.

During an interview at the NFL combine (shared by a user named “Tili” on X), Poyer was asked about wanting to “play somewhere warm” with better tax benefits. His response: “I mean, who wouldn’t?” Along with a smile and a laugh.

Poyer’s hinted how many times that he would love to play in Miami lol pic.twitter.com/fNijjuwiKH — Tili🌺 (@tili____) March 12, 2024

“I’ve enjoyed my time. I’ve enjoyed my six years that I’ve played in Buffalo,” Poyer went on. “I love those fans out there. I love the community. [But] at this time in my life, I really want to enjoy the work that I put in to be in this position that I’m in right now.”

He concluded that although he still has love for the Bills community, he’s “going to do whatever’s best for my family and myself.”

On his personal podcast, “The Jordan Poyer Podcast,” the safety also talked up his friendship with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on February 25 of 2023.

“Shoutout to my dawg Tua. A lot of Bills fans won’t like that I am friends with Tua.. really good dude.. huge fan of Tua. Dudes a baller. Got alot of respect for him and his craft..” Poyer also excited to see McDaniel there too.pic.twitter.com/QvU3IeuOF9 — Tili🌺 (@tili____) March 12, 2024

“A lot of Bills fans won’t like that I am friends with Tua,” Poyer acknowledged in the video, revealing that he’d be attending the QB’s birthday party at the time. Poyer went on to call Tagovailoa a “young baller” and a “really good dude,” explaining that he and the Dolphins signal-caller first became buddies on the golf course.

“Huge fan of Tua,” he expressed later, adding that he has “a lot of respect for him and his craft.”

New Safety Jordan Poyer Greeted by Real-Life Dolphins After Signing

Based on all these breadcrumbs, it really feels like fate that Poyer ended up in Miami. For those that are still skeptical, however, how about Poyer being greeted by a few real-life Dolphins just after receiving the news?

📲 Jordan Poyer seems to have been joined by some Dolphins today right after the news of his signing for Miami come out 🐬 #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/MvvYZ2ZOse — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) March 13, 2024

“Jordan Poyer seems to have been joined by some Dolphins today right after the news of his signing for Miami came out,” FinsXtra posted on X, sharing a video from Poyer’s Instagram story where the DB recorded three dolphins poking up out of the water nearby.

Talk about a true “Fins Up” welcome.

Regardless of how it happened, this signing brings experience to Miami. On his career, Poyer has over 800 total tackles, 38 TFLs, 12.0 sacks, 11 fumbles forced (two in playoffs), another seven fumbles recovered, 54 passes defended and just one interception.

A former seventh-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, Poyer worked his way into a starting role with the Cleveland Browns before really breaking out in Buffalo. He’s a grinder and a true professional, and he should help Miami as they compete for a Super Bowl.