Dolphins WR Sends 5-Word Message to Fans Upon Re-Signing

Braxton Berrios will be re-signing with the Miami Dolphins in 2024 NFL free agency according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

“Free-agent WR Braxton Berrios is re-signing with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million,” Schefter reported on March 16. Noting: “Berrios’ agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey confirmed the deal.”

Exactly four minutes after Schefter revealed the news, Berrios addressed the fanbase on Instagram — and he appeared thrilled to be returning for a second season in Miami.

His message: “Unfinished business…RUN IT BACK 🐬.”

Berrios’ post already has over 20,000 likes in just under an hour, so it appears that fans are just as excited about the reunion as the veteran WR is.

Braxton Berrios Signing Bolsters Dolphins on Offense & Special Teams

It’s important to remember that upon signing Berrios, an NFL franchise is getting a former first-team All-Pro returner, as well as a serviceable option in the slot as a pass-catcher.

In 2023, Berrios didn’t quite live up to his ridiculous 2021 campaign as a returner, but he was above average, nonetheless. With the New York Jets during that All-Pro season, the specialist averaged an absurd 30.4 yards per kick return with 13.4 yards per punt return. He had one touchdown on a kick return that year.

After a regression in 2022, Berrios ended up with the Dolphins the following offseason after becoming a cap casualty of the Jets.

Berrios averaged 24.5 yards per kick return in 2023 — which improved upon his 2022 efforts — and 10.2 yards per punt return. Although Berrios did not record any special teams touchdowns during his first year in Miami, he did bring back a kickoff for 33 yards — his longest return of the campaign.

Looking only at players with 15 or more returns in 2023, Berrios’ averages ranked eighth for kickoffs and 11th on punts.

As for his receiving prowess, Berrios caught 27 passes from Tua Tagovailoa for 238 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball once for 11 yards.

One could make the argument that Berrios deserved more targets and usage on offense, considering his 81.8% catch percentage led all Dolphins wide receivers in 2023. He was targeted sixth most on the year, behind Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, tight end Durham Smythe, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and running back De’Von Achane.

Braxton Berrios Said He Will ‘Forever Be Grateful’ for Playing With Dolphins

After the 2023 campaign came to an abrupt close in Kansas City, Berrios expressed gratitude for his Miami homecoming and a “fun” year with the Dolphins.

“I hated to see this one end,” the role player voiced on Instagram. “This year was one I’ll forever be grateful for, I got to come back to the city I call home and play for my childhood team. I’m thankful for all my guys I got to share the field with, and everybody else in that building that made coming to work everyday fun. Fins up 🐬.”

Berrios was a member of the Miami Hurricanes football program in college from 2014 through 2017. He appeared in 46 games for the university and has always referred to Miami as a second home despite hailing from North Carolina.

Now Berrios will get at least one more season in South Beach, returning as the Dolphins’ primary returner and as a WR3 candidate for head coach Mike McDaniel to work with.