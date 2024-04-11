Ex-Dolphins Second-Round Bust Signs for 10th NFL Season: Report

A former Miami Dolphins draft pick has resurfaced once again on April 11, as 2015 second rounder Jordan Phillips signed with the New York Giants — per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

That means Phillips will suit up for his 10th season in the league, assuming health, and that might be hard to believe in Miami after the 6-foot-6 lineman was sent packing before the end of his rookie contract.

Of course, Phillips appeared to want out of the Dolphins organization back in 2018, and he wasn’t shy about his animosity toward the organization upon his departure.

“Most people that leave Miami, that’s really when their career gets started,” Phillips told Buffalo media members after joining the rival Bills that season (via Fox Sports). “Things have definitely turned around since I’ve been here. Fans love me. My teammates love me.”

“I don’t care anything about professionalism, to be completely honest with you,” he added ahead of his first revenge game. “Everything’s going to be handled in between the sidelines. Once we’re inside those white lines, anything goes.”

On Instagram, Phillips also voiced that he “couldn’t be happier” to leave the Dolphins in 2018.

Later, after exiting Buffalo for the Arizona Cardinals in 2020, Phillips rejoined the Bills in 2022 and has been with them the past two years. Now he’ll leave the division for the third time, inking a deal inside the NFC East.

Jordan Phillips Did Not Live Up to Draft Status With Dolphins

Needless to say, Phillips will be remembered as a bust in Miami. He was drafted by ex-general manager Dennis Hickey and began his career under ex-head coach Joe Philbin — as well as interim HC Dan Campbell.

So, he entered the organization during a regime change.

Under GM Chris Grier and HC Adam Gase, Phillips was given an opportunity to start in 2016 and 2017, but he never really produced with consistency. His season-highs with the Dolphins were 2.0 sacks (2015 and 2017) and five tackles for a loss (2016).

Phillips’ impact beyond that was minimal, aside from batting down passes at the line of scrimmage with 11 pass defenses over 48 appearances.

Things really began to unravel in 2018, as the premium draft pick became rotational depth. With the writing on the wall, Phillips voiced his displeasure and was promptly released.

His defensive coordinator was Matt Burke during those final two seasons in Miami.

Ex-Jets DE Carl Lawson Visits With Dolphins: Report

In other news, former Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson reportedly visited with the Dolphins on April 10 according to KPRC2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Lawson was paid $30 million in guaranteed money to help turn around the NYJ pass-rushing unit in 2021, but the defense ended up transforming under head coach Robert Saleh without him.

After tearing his Achilles during training camp in 2021, Lawson logged 7.0 sacks over 17 games in year two. He remained on the roster in 2023, but was largely replaced by former first-round defensive end Jermaine Johnson.

The Jets spent another first rounder on a defensive end the following draft, selecting Will McDonald, and then traded for veteran edge rusher Haason Reddick this spring. Those two additions appeared to close the door on a Lawson reunion.

He could make sense as veteran depth in Miami, depending on health and price tag. In limited usage last season (101 defensive snaps over six appearances), the former star pass rusher produced zero sacks and zero tackles for a loss.

Having said that, he’s only 28 years old and looks to be in need of a fresh start with a new organization.