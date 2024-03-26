Dolphins Praised for Swiping ‘Ascending’ Talent in Free Agency

The Miami Dolphins went after former Seattle Seahawks first rounder Jordyn Brooks in NFL free agency — awarding the linebacker with $26.25 million over three seasons ($9.5 million guaranteed).

This offer lured Brooks away from Seattle successfully, and it also caught the attention of Bleacher Report analyst Maurice Moton. On March 21, Moton labeled the Brooks signing as Miami’s “smartest” offseason decision so far.

“The Miami Dolphins filled a major need in the middle of their defense by signing linebacker Jordyn Brooks,” he reasoned. “The 26-year-old is an ascending player who learned behind and alongside six-time All-Pro Bobby Wagner in Seattle.”

“Brooks takes the appropriate angles to limit ball-carriers on the ground and rarely whiffs on tackles,” the NFL writer continued. “In both 2021 and 2022, he recorded 161-plus tackles and missed less than 7 percent of his tackle attempts.”

Moton did acknowledge that Brooks’ missed tackle rate increased to 9.8% in 2023, but also pointed out that he “provided more to the Seahawks pass rush [last year], recording a career-high 4.5 sacks.”

“With edge-rushers Jaelan Phillips (torn Achilles) and Bradley Chubb (torn ACL) recovering from season-ending injuries, the Dolphins may experiment with Brooks as a pass-rusher in blitz packages,” Moton noted, concluding that “Brooks will likely become the leader of the Dolphins defense and make plays on all three downs.”

Dolphins Betting on Upside With Jordyn Brooks Contract While Also Giving Themselves an ‘Out’ After Year 2

When looking at this contract in more detail, it’s practically a two-year commitment from general manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins. Or better yet, a two-year experiment that could pay major dividends.

Brooks’ cap hit is backloaded into year two and three of his deal according to Over the Cap, but he has no guaranteed money in 2026. If the explosive linebacker were to flop in Miami, theoretically, the Dolphins could get out of the contract by designating Brooks as a post-June 1 cut ahead of his third season with the franchise.

That decision would only cost them $1.675 million in dead money for a couple more years.

Having said that, the hope is that Brooks hits big in Miami as a premium talent that’s entering his prime. If he does, this is a bargain of a signing by Grier at a low cap hit of $2.8 million in 2024.

Brooks was an athletic and rangy hard hitter with the Seahawks, but he has a couple of areas that he can improve. For starters, he only forced three turnovers in Seattle (two fumbles, one interception). Considering he was drafted to be an impact defender, that number isn’t high enough.

Brooks was not graded well as a run defender in 2023 either, with an average depth of tackle (3.9 yards) that ranked tied for 35th in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus (minimum 50% of snaps played). His run stop percentage (6.7%) wasn’t much better, ranking 39th at his position.

As Moton alluded, it was a down year for Brooks in 2023, so perhaps he can rebound inside a new Dolphins system run by Anthony Weaver.

Jordyn Brooks Gives Dolphins Speed on Both Sides of the Football

We already know how fast Miami is on the offensive side but throw Brooks into that conversation as well. He may not beat Tyreek Hill or De’Von Achane in a sprint, but the linebacker is one of the faster defenders in the league and he’s well aware of that.

“I think I’m one of the fastest guys in the NFL. Not linebacker. But player, period,” Brooks told reporters at his introductory press conference. He originally posted a 4.54-second 40-yard dash time back in 2020.

Brooks noted that Weaver’s presence as a key piece of the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff excited him upon signing — as did a Dolphins franchise that he described as “trending upwards.”

The tackling machine attributed his nose for the ball to “instincts,” a willingness to make the necessary hits, hustle and his ability to see the play and react. He confirmed that physicality and speed are the name of his game.