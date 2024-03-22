Dolphins Praised for ‘Remarkably Good’ Signing in Free Agency

The Miami Dolphins were tasked with a very difficult free agency period in 2024, but Pro Football Focus salary cap expert Brad Spielberger praised the efforts of general manager Chris Grier and company during an article on March 21.

“The Dolphins have lost more talent than maybe any team this offseason, but we absolutely love what they’ve done so far to replace it,” Spielberger voiced. His favorite signing of all was the two-year, $16.5 million deal for veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller, which he deemed to be “remarkably good value for Miami.”

“The ninth-year pro has played more than 1,000 snaps in three straight seasons and is just a few months older than Chidobe Awuzie, who signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Tennessee Titans after tearing his ACL in 2022,” the PFF analyst reasoned. Adding: “Fuller is a versatile defensive back who has experience playing all over the secondary, as well.”

Spielberger graded the Fuller signing as an “A+” value, with an “A” for fit/need. He also noted that PFF’s projected contract for the CB had been “three years, $40 million ($13.33 million per year), $25 million total guaranteed.”

Along with a shorter commitment, the Dolphins only guaranteed Fuller $7.975 million in this agreement according to Over the Cap.

Dolphins’ Kendall Fuller Hasn’t Lost a Step Coming Off 82 Coverage Grade in 2023

Despite nearing the age of 30 at 29 years old, Fuller seemingly has not lost a step in pass coverage. Per Pro Football Focus, the veteran put together the second-best coverage campaign of his entire career in terms of grading (82.8).

Over 73 targets last year, Fuller was only charged with 488 yards against, including a yards per reception average that was his third lowest since entering the league. He also registered two interceptions and five pass breakups.

On top of that, Fuller played a very clean game with the Washington Commanders in 2023. He missed just four tackles on the season — which yielded a low missed tackle rate of 5.1% — and the cornerback was only flagged for two penalties over 1,020 defensive snaps.

Finally, Fuller was impactful as a run defender and tackler as well. PFF credited him with 28 key defensive “stops” on the year, which was the second highest stop total of his career.

Outside of allowing six touchdowns in 2023, Fuller is coming off of a really strong campaign with the Commanders. He should fit in nicely opposite fellow veteran Jalen Ramsey.

Dolphins Re-Sign WR River Cracraft in Free Agency

After bringing back Braxton Berrios on March 16, the Dolphins re-signed another wide receiver on March 21. The team’s X account announced that fan favorite River Cracraft would be returning on Thursday morning.

We have re-signed WR River Cracraft. Welcome back, Riv! 🐇 pic.twitter.com/Hsm41RDdd9 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 21, 2024

Cracraft hinted he had a new deal in place with Miami the night before on March 20, posting: “Fins all the way up!🐬 back to work!”

This was a relatively easy one for the Dolphins, as Cracraft is an affordable role player that has some familiarity with head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense already. Despite being used sparingly in 2023 (185 offensive snaps), the 29-year-old caught 9-of-12 targets for 121 receiving yards and a touchdown.

That was a slight improvement on his 2022 campaign in Miami (nine receptions for 102 yards), although Cracraft did register two touchdowns during his first season with the Dolphins.

Cracraft has not contributed much on special teams over the past two years (17 total snaps), so this is pretty much a depth signing at wide receiver. While the exact financial terms are unclear, it’s likely that the NFL journeyman was offered something in the ballpark of his last contract (one year, up to $1.08 million with no guaranteed money).