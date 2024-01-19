NFL Teams Warned to ‘Avoid’ Dolphins Free Agent

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has a difficult offseason ahead. Currently sitting at negative $49.317 million on January 19 according to Over the Cap, Grier must somehow improve his roster while shedding salary.

To make matters worse, Miami has 11 impending free agents that appeared in greater than 40% of snaps in 2023. One of those players is veteran center Connor Williams — who Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay warned NFL teams about targeting on January 15.

“Williams may have begun his career as a left guard for the Dallas Cowboys, but he seemed to have found his true calling as a center,” Kay began in an article highlighting 2024 free agents to avoid.

“The Miami Dolphins were rewarded with two of Williams’ finest years yet after bringing the offensive linemen in on a two-year deal and switching his position ahead of the 2022 campaign,” the writer went on. “Unfortunately, a torn ACL suffered late in 2023—the second-such injury he’s dealt with in the last half-decade—could impact Williams’ ability to maintain that high level of play going forward.”

The interior blocker is coming off a career-best Pro Football Focus grade of 86.5 (90.5 as a run blocker), but that’s all part of the “buyer beware” according to Kay.

“Williams now faces the tall task of rehabilitating from a devastating injury for a second time before the age of 27,” Kay pointed out, deeming his $13.5 million per year Spotrac market value “far too steep a price and risky for a player unlikely to see action for a chunk of the 2024 campaign and unsure to return to form at all.”

Would Connor Williams Return to Dolphins on Hometown Discount?

Kay’s concerns are all fair — and most NFL teams will likely heed them when pursuing Williams — but that could work in the Dolphins favor more than most.

Miami has a leg up when it comes to the veteran center. One, he seemed to enjoy playing for head coach Mike McDaniel up until his injury.

Two, he’s very familiar with the Dolphins’ offensive scheme, while he’d likely have to learn a new playbook as he recovers if he were to sign with another suitor.

Three, Miami needs all the OL depth they can get. So, if other teams are “avoiding” Williams because of his ACL injury — and his value drops because of it — that could end up being a good thing for the cap-strapped Dolphins.

It’s possible that Williams might even consider a hometown discount to stay put in Miami.

Dolphins Have At Least 5 Roles to Fill on Offensive Line

The offensive line will be an area of emphasis for Grier and the Dolphins this spring in front of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Williams, starting guard Robert Hunt, rotational guards Robert Jones and Isaiah Wynn, and swing tackle Kendall Lamm are all free agents and at least one or two will likely walk on the open market. On top of that, left tackle Terron Armstead appears to be mulling retirement after an injury-ravaged campaign.

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is talking like retirement could be an option this offseason. He says he has a decision to make. pic.twitter.com/vr6cbzEORp — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) January 15, 2024

The Dolphins were wise to lock up right tackle Austin Jackson long-term — and they still have one or two useful contributors like Liam Eichenberg and Lester Cotton under contract — but the blocking unit is a total mess outside of that.

If Grier’s unable to retain the majority of these free agents, he’ll have to replace them. Considering how important the OL has been for both Tagovailoa and this Miami rushing attack under McDaniel, that’s a scary realization for Dolphins fans in January.