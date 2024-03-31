Raheem Mostert Sends Message to Dolphins Fans After Signing New Contract

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms on a new contract with running back Raheem Mostert on March 29. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report.

“The Dolphins and RB Raheem Mostert agreed to terms on a new, 2-year deal worth $9.075M max, source said,” Rapoport informed. Adding: “One of the most productive in the NFL gets rewarded at age 31.”

Not long after, Miami Herald insider Barry Jackson noted that Mostert will get $3.71 million of his new deal in guaranteed money. The 2023 Pro Bowler sent a message to the fanbase upon extending his tenure with the Dolphins.

“Hey Fins fans, what’s going on? It’s Raheem Mostert,” the playmaking ball carrier began.

Continuing: “I just got extended. I’m super blessed and highly favored. I appreciate your love and support. And we’re here for another year! Another couple years, so let’s keep this ride going and let’s try to get this championship. Let’s go after this thing.”

Mostert ended by saying that he “appreciates” the Dolphins community. After listening to several new additions and returnees address the fanbase, it’s clear that there is only one thing on the mind of this Miami locker room in 2024 — a Super Bowl title.

Raheem Mostert Has Battled His Way to Earn Career-High Guarantees With Dolphins in 2024

Now, $3.71 million in guarantees may not seem like a lot compared to other players and positions around the league, but to Mostert, it’s the most he’s ever been offered.

Entering the league as an undrafted prospect out of Purdue, the journeyman rusher has dealt with being released, injured and overlooked throughout his career. Per Over the Cap, Mostert has only been guaranteed a total of approximately $5.613 million since 2015.

He’s fought and clawed for a career earnings of approximately $17.485 million over that span. And he’s also fought and clawed for this well-deserved show of respect from the Dolphins.

This $3.71 million may not be substantial in NFL terms, but it is symbolic.

After years and years of working his way up the ladder, Mostert achieved his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign in 2023 — not to mention his 21 total touchdowns and 175 receiving yards. He’s earned every bit of this offseason bonus, and you have to credit Miami for doing right by him.

Dolphins Appear Ready to Run It Back With RB Room Over Next Couple of Years

Mostert is now under contract through 2025, and 2023 draft pick De’Von Achane is under contract through 2026. On top of that, the Dolphins have rights to UDFA Chris Brooks until 2026, minimum, plus they restructured veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. and re-signed depth RB Salvon Ahmed.

So, to sum things up, Miami will be running it back at the position in 2024 — no pun intended.

The one difference could be snap count. It’s possible Achane gets more opportunities in year two as Mostert settles back into a rotational role.

Injuries factored in, but Achane was only given 104 carries as a rookie. Despite that, he averaged 7.8 yards per carry and 72.7 rushing yards per game.

By comparison, Mostert was handed the ball 209 times during the regular season last year. Needless to say, his yards per carry averages were worse at 4.8 yards per attempt and 67.5 rushing yards per game.

This starter split is expected to even out more in 2024 and might even end up leaning toward Achane if the youngster continues to perform at such a ridiculous rate of production.