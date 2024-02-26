Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill & Boxer Jake Paul Trade Insults on Social Media

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill appears to have started a new social media beef after disrespecting boxer Jake Paul during the inaugural episode of the Fully Tilted podcast with Bob Menery.

“That’s why I want to meet Dana White, I want to get in the cage,” Hill told Menery at the time. “It’s either I want to get in the cage, or I want to box.”

When asked who he’d challenge in his first fight, Hill suggested Paul — which seemed to surprise the host. “Is he as tough as he looks?” Menery eventually questioned, to which the football player replied: “I don’t think so, bro.” Hill added that he “grew up boxing” and has “hands” in a fight.

Despite that interview occurring weeks ago on February 7, Paul finally took to social media to respond on February 26.

“All these guys yap yap yap,” Paul voiced, lumping Hill into a post with two others.

“Tyreek – you would get mauled in the ring by me,” the fighter went on, addressing Hill directly. “Lion kills a cheetah every time in a small space. No where to run. Come on brother.”

Within the hour, Hill clapped back at Paul, noting that “your mouth gone get you in trouble.”

As of February 26, at 1:30 p.m. EST, that’s where the conversation ended.