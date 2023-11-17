Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Speaks Out on Josh Allen & the ‘Madden Curse’

Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen has taken some heat around the NFL in recent weeks for his in-game decision-making and his league-leading 11 interceptions — and Tyreek Hill doesn’t agree with it.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was very supportive of Allen on his weekly podcast, “It Needed To Be Said,” ahead of Week 11.

“I don’t know what’s up with people,” Hill stated candidly when asked about Allen being criticized in 2023. “I love Josh Allen. Love watching him play.”

The “Cheetah” also referred to the Bills QB as “a very elite talent.” Continuing: “I feel like people see one bad game or a few bad games and just think a guy has lost it all of a sudden.”

Hill also acknowledged that “a lot of people may believe in the Madden curse,” being that Allen was the video game franchise’s cover athlete this year. “Truth be told, I don’t believe in the Madden curse,” the wideout added. “I would love to be on the cover of Madden. I would be honored to be on the cover of Madden.”

He concluded that the notion of the Bills and Allen being impacted by the Madden curse is “ridiculous.”

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Speaks Up for Bills’ Josh Allen & Browns’ Deshaun Watson

Hill wasn’t done speaking up for Allen — and all fellow athletes. Later in the podcast, the wideout gave his honest opinion on the rival QB.

“[Allen] goes out there and prepares — because he’s the franchise — he prepares like he’s going to win every single game,” Hill said, praising him as a competitor. “That’s his mindset.”

“I don’t understand — either if you’re a Bills fan or a fan of another team — like, that man trying to win every game he can,” he went on. “[Allen’s] not going out there on purpose trying to turn the ball over, he’s not! He not bro… Once you reach that certain level it’s like bro, I want to keep feeling that [success].”

Whether Hill was more so backing Allen, or just superstar athletes in general, became debatable as the podcast went on. After all, Hill did seem supportive of Trevon Diggs’ viral posts that appeared to throw shade at Allen and the Bills after the Week 10 loss on Monday Night Football.

On a similar note, the Dolphins wideout also called fans and media members out for slandering Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prior to his season-ending injury.

“Oh, Deshaun Watson’s sitting out because he tripped and fell,” Hill mimicked. “Oh, Deshaun Watson don’t want to play, oh, Deshaun Watson doesn’t have love for the game.”

Hill also criticized those who credited the Browns defense when Watson had success in Week 10, beating the Baltimore Ravens. “If we gon’ make this game about wins and losses for the quarterbacks, it’s gotta make sense,” the Cheetah reasoned. “There’s got to be a double standard.”

Toward the end of the segment, Hill made it clear that he would like to serve as a “voice” for the elite athletes of the NFL, and he did throughout his November 16 podcast.

Tyreek Hill Says He Wants to See the AFC East Win, But Admits Losses Help Dolphins

There was one other Bills-related segment of this week’s podcast. Hill started off by noting that every team in the AFC East lost in Week 10 besides the Dolphins — who didn’t play.

“Why do you think the AFC East is struggling?” The wideout asked his co-host Julius Collins. “Because I want to see the AFC East do good if we’re not playing [them], obviously. I want to see everybody win, you know what I’m saying?”

This conversation led into the Allen debate, but it was interesting to hear Hill support the major rivals within his division. Although, he did admit that the losses were nice for the Dolphins’ playoff chances.

“It was a good week [for us], man,” Hill joked as Collins laughed. That it was, Tyreek, that it was.