Heat Star Bam Adebayo Ties LeBron James Record With Major Defensive Honor

In a contest that got next-level sloppy at the end, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo’s defensive brilliance continued to shine through during his team’s Game 4 win over the New York Knicks on Monday evening. In his 11 fourth-quarter minutes, the Knicks’ scoring pace slowed to an output of just 81 points per 100 possessions.

“He has to do all of it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Adebayo’s defensive workload following the win. “He has to play the pick and roll coverages, defend a great scorer in [Julius] Randle … Then, when Bam’s matched up against their fives, he has to block out and then rebound.”

Coach Spo isn’t the only one tracking Abebayo’s incredible pliability and overall efficacy on the defensive side of the court, however.

As announced by the NBA on Tuesday morning, the two-time All-Star has officially been recognized as an All-Defensive Second Team honoree once again. With his latest selection, he tied LeBron James‘ Heat record with a fourth consecutive All-Defensive Team selection.

After finishing sixth in the All-Defensive Team balloting last season, Adebayo landed in the No. 10 spot this time around with 13 first-team votes and 27 second-team votes, for a grand total of 53 points.

The All-Defensive First Team is comprised of Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Bucks pivot Brook Lopez and Bulls guard Alex Caruso. Joining Adebayo on the Second Team are Celtics guard Derrick White, Warriors forward Draymond Green, Raptors wing OG Anunoby and Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks.

Marcus Smart — who famously engaged in a back-and-forth with Adebayo about the 2022 DPOY result earlier this year — finished just outside of the Second Team range with 35 points (12 first-team votes, 11 second-team votes).

Heat star Jimmy Butler also appeared in the “others receiving votes” category with 23 points (three first-team votes, 17 second-team votes).

While a lot of the things Adebayo does defensively don’t translate numerically, the stats and analytics still speak volumes about his impact. The big man led the league in defensive real plus/minus with an 8.17 score in ’22-23. Meanwhile, opponents’ field-goal percentages dropped by an average of 2.9% on attempts where he was the closest defender.

Ex-Heat Point Guard, 2x NBA Champion Norris Cole Signs With New Team

Six years after he last suited up for an NBA team, former Heat guard Norris Cole continues to shoot for a return to the Association, plying his trade in hardwood hot spots around the world. Most recently, he’s been balling out in Puerto Rico where, despite having been released by Atleticos de San German of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN) earlier this month, he continues to have a gig.

Cole signed a rest-of-season pact with Leones de Ponce mere days after his release, debuting against his former team on Sunday with a 10-point, four-assist effort. Through 18 BSN games, the 34-year-old and two-time champ with the Heat has averaged 14.2 points and 5.9 assists while shooting 40.0% from the floor and 31.2% from three-point range.

He began the campaign with the G League’s Grand Rapids Gold.