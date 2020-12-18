Miami Heat Star’s ‘Haute’ Magazine Cover Causes a Stir on Instagram

Miami Heat‘s Bam Adebayo captured everyone’s attention after revealing his photo featured on the cover of Haute Living’s Miami December 2020 issue on Instagram. After the 23-year-old Kentucky alum shared the picture, his teammates fellow NBA players, and former All-Stars, all had something to say.

On the cover of Haute Living, Adebayo, who recently signed a monster five-year $163 million contract extension with the Heat, shows off a new refined look with his off-white sports jacket and cream-colored turtleneck. Not to mention the smoldering look he’s delivering straight to the camera.

Adebayo’s Heat teammate Precious Achiuwa commented to say, “Very dapper,” while Udonis Haslem wrote, “Boy you clean as the board of health…” Former Heat Legend Dwyane Wade also chimed in. “Damnnnn. Boy,” Wade wrote. “Look what money can do. You don’t look half bad my boy.”

NBA Veteran Torrey Craig, who’s now playing with the Milwaukee Bucks, barely recognized Adebayo. “Who are you?” Craig joked. Dalla Mavericks’ Josh Richardson commented, “Bruh.. let me hold a dollar. Cuz BOY YA LOOK GOOD.”

Donovan Mitchell, point guard for Utah Jazz wrote, “You acing totally different! congrats my guy!”

Adebayo Said If He Ever Starts Acting ‘Better Than’ His Mother Will Tear Him a New One

Bam Adebayo is ranked No. 13 on ESPN’s Top 100 List, above Embiid, CP3, Ben Simmons, Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Paul George, Bradley Beal, KAT, Kyrie. Do you agree? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Dw6XX1XFuC — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 9, 2020



While Adebayo is modeling Tom Ford suits and diamond pinky rings for his Haute Living photoshoot, his mother Marilyn Blount makes sure that her son remains humble. He said:

My mom never let my head get big. When I was younger and playing really well, she would always find something that would bring me back to reality. There’s nothing wrong with having confidence, but cockiness is different. My mom never wanted me to be a cocky kid, even though I was one of the best players in the area. The greatest life lesson she ever taught me was to stay humble, and I just want to make her proud.

Adebayo’s Big Purchase After Signing His Massive Contract was a New Home for His Mom



The 6’7 budding superstar, who rents a downtown Miami highrise on the 48th floor, hasn’t gone on a shopping spree to buy up expensive watches or flashy cars. But he did recently surprise his mother with a new home. Adebayo Adebayo said in his Haute Living interview:

Growing up, it was just me and my mom. I watched her struggle for 17 years, and when I was 19, I got a chance to pay off all of her debt after two paychecks. That’s a crazy feeling. You think about it in a different way. It’s kind of a thank you, but really it’s more of an ‘I love you and don’t want you to have to worry about anything else.’ It was a milestone. Some guys, when they get drafted, they only think about themselves. They go buy cars and houses. I just wanted to take care of my mom.

The NBA All-Star isn’t just looking to reward his mother. Back in 2017, he created the BAM Foundation in order to help change the lives of single mothers and their children.

“I can do stuff for other people,” Adebayo said, who was born in Newark, New Jersey but grew up in North Carolina. “Going back to [my hometown] and giving back to my people, telling the kids they have a chance even when they think they might not, that’s important to me, because I didn’t have a chance at one point in time.”

