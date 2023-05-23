Draymond Green Speaks Out on Heat’s Jimmy Butler’s Run-In With Grant Williams

As the Miami Heat look to close out a sweep of the Boston Celtics in Tuesday’s Game 4, many have pointed to the back-and-forth between Jimmy Butler and Grant Williams as the “turning point” of the series. Turning point is an interesting choice of words in a series where the Heat have been the only team to win a game, but that’s not important.

Many pinned blame on Williams for “poking the bear,” but Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green defended the fourth year forward’s fire, on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show.”

“You know it’s not going for someone. After the game, Grant started talking about ‘My momma and daddy taught me,'” Green said laughing, “My man started talking about the morals and values he grew up on. Like, bro you just got dropped off by Jimmy Butler, like we didn’t question how you was raised my dog. They were losing the lead, the energy was gone. He hit the three and started talking crazy. As much as we all want to blame Grant Williams, that ain’t Grant Williams’ fault. Like, Grant Williams is supposed to do that. When you do that, you do gotta stand on that and of course you’re going to hear it, there ain’t no passes.”

Green concluded by calling out Williams’ teammates, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, for not making more of an impact down the stretch of Game 2.

Grant Williams Discusses Jawing with Heat’s Jimmy Butler

Like Green described, Williams made a three to put the Celtics up nine points with about 6:30 to play, then got in Butler’s face. Butler proceeded to lead Miami to the 111-105 victory, leaving Boston with quite the mountain to climb if they want to win the series.

Jimmy Butler’s reaction to Grant Williams. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/u0MC3Mhysh — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 20, 2023

Williams stood by his actions after the loss, telling reporters that he’s going to battle, but the fiery exchange was done out of respect.

“I’m a competitor and I’m gonna battle,” Williams said via NBC Sports Boston. “He got the best of me tonight, and at the end of the day, it’s out of respect, because I’m not gonna run away from it. My mom always taught me, and my dad as well, you get your ass kicked and you don’t come back home until you come battle again. You either come back [and] you die or you come back and go get a win. And I’m not willing to die in this [Eastern Conference] Finals. I’m ready to f****** get a win.”

"I respect him as a motherf**** player" Grant Williams gives the truth about his beef with Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/fmSOgcnsY8 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 20, 2023

Heat’s Jimmy Butler Shows Respect For Grant Williams

Miami’s No. 22 was questioned about the exchange between him and Williams. He explained that it’s just competition and that he’s all for it.

“That’s just competition at its finest,” Butler said via the House of Highlights YouTube channel. “He hit a big shot. Started talking to me; I like that. I’m all for that. It makes me key in a lot more. It pushes that will that I have to win a lot more. It makes me smile. It does. When people talk to me, I’m like, OK, I know I’m a decent player, if you want to talk to me out of everybody that you can talk to.”

The 33-year-old then went on to add that there’s no beef between him and the Celtics forward.

“But it’s just competition. I do respect him, though. He’s a big part of what they try to do. He switches. He can shoot the ball. I just don’t know if I’m the best person to talk to.”