Superstar Guard May Take Pay Cut to Join Heat as Free Agent: Source

South Beach has always been a recruiting tool for the Miami Heat, when the organization tries to lure free agents. It’s helped the Heat in the past, as they’ve landed big names such as LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and even Jimmy Butler.

The front office will undoubtedly work to improve Miami’s roster this offseason, as the team has struggled to be consistent all year.

One player that the front office has reportedly coveted is Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.

An anonymous Western Conference general manager told Heavy Sports‘ Sean Deveney that Miami will look to land the star guard this summer.

“Kyrie will have to decide what he wants to do next—does he want to pick where he wants to go and take a taxpayer exception (about $7 million) or does he want to make as much money as he possibly can? Because the Mavs will give him more than anyone else will, so if that is the decision, then it is pretty simple,” the source explained to Devaney. “But, we have seen how Kyrie is with teaming up with players. Could he take $7 million to go play with LeBron and the Lakers, or take $7 million to play in Phoenix? Miami was interested, too. They would be again. Sure, he has said that money is not that important and this would be how he could show it, I suppose.”

Irving started the 2022-23 campaign as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. He later requested a trade from the organization and wound up being dealt to Dallas.

Heat Could Trade Jimmy Butler to Knicks This Summer: Report

During a conversation with a separate source, an anonymous Eastern Conference conference executive, Deveney learned that the New York Knicks may make a move for Miami’s Butler this summer.

“They (Knicks) will be in a position to do something smart in the offseason. That could be getting a guy like LaVine or if the Heat shop Jimmy Butler, maybe something happens there,” he told Deveney.

Jimmy Butler Discusses Heat’s Final Shot vs. Cavaliers

The most recent bump in the Heat’s rocky season, came in the team’s March 8 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Miami was unable to capitalize on late-game opportunity to tie things up. Erik Spoelstra’s team created a good look for sharpshooting wing Max Strus, but Strus just couldn’t get the shot to fall.

Strus miss seals it. No screen for Herro.

Following Miami’s 104-100 loss to the Cavs, Butler shared his thoughts on the final sequence.

“I take that look,” Butler told reporters after the loss, via Five Reasons Sports’ Brady Hawk.“ Max shooting that three, Tyler [Herro] shooting a three, whoever. Get the shooters open knowing that they’re not gonna come off of my body anyways, and next time, he will make that.”

Talked to Jimmy Butler after the game about the potential game tying shot with the quick pindown His thoughts on it all:

Butler then doubled down on his confidence of Strus, explaining that he trusts him at any point during the game to knock down a shot.

“That’s what Max does for us — stretches the floor, take/make big shots, whether it’s in the second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter or overtime, or the first quarter, now that I think about it.”