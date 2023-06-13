Insider Believes Heat Will ‘Go Hunting For a Star’ After Finals Loss

Pat Riley and the Miami Heat are almost always in the market for star-level talent. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, this summer will be no different. Windhorst laid out the situation on the June 13 edition of “Get Up.” He explained that Miami has plenty of assets that they’d be willing to offload, but it may not be enough for them to land the big fish this year.

“They have draft picks at their disposal, and they potentially have tradeable contracts, and I think they’re going to go hunting for a star,” Windhorst said. “I don’t know if they’ll get one, I don’t know if it’ll all break their way. There’s other teams out there interested in it, and I’m not going to sit here and tell you who it is because I’ll get aggregated (Sorry Windy!), but there are players they’re keeping an eye on and they have the ability to do it, especially if a player says, ‘Hey, send me to Miami.’ And they have a little window here before the second apron kicks in where they may be able to spend a little money. They have some draft picks they can trade. After the draft they can access their 2030 pick. They have the 18th pick in this draft, not that that’s super interesting. I don’t think they can beat all comers on a star trade but if a player says, ‘Send me to Miami’ in the next two weeks, they are not in the worst position of all time to make it.”

Damian Lillard Calls Heat ‘Obvious’ Trade Destination

Speaking of players saying “send me to Miami,” Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard essentially did that last week.

While joining Brian Custer on “The Last Stand,” Lillard was questioned about all of the destinations he’d been tied to in rumors. Custer prompted him on which was the most appealing, at which point he pointed to the Heat right away.

“Miami obviously,” Lillard responded. “Miami is the obvious one. And Bam [Adebayo] is my dog. Bam is my dog, for real. But, I mean, I think Miami the obvious one. Brooklyn is another obvious one ’cause Mikal Bridges is my dog too.”

Heat Tried to Trade for Kyrie Irving, Will Chase Him in Offseason

Another name that’s recently been linked to Miami is Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks. The superstar guard’s contract expires this summer, making him an unrestricted free agent. It’d be somewhat surprising if he was to leave Dallas, solely because he only spent half a season there, after being traded in February.

Before the Mavs landed Irving, the Heat were reportedly trying to make a deal to secure the 31-year-old’s services. Shams Charania revealed those details on June 13, explaining that there’s a chance that Miami takes another swing at Uncle Drew this summer.

“Just to give you a glimpse of what they’ve looked at over the last several months, they made an offer to the [Brooklyn] Nets for Kyrie Irving at the deadline from what I’m told, right before he got traded to the Mavericks before the deadline,” Charania said of Miami. “They’re going to explore seeing what the star market is out there… Do they circle back on Kyrie Irving?”