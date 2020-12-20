James Harden’s Trade to Heat or Nets Will Be Finalized By Tuesday: Report

There has been “significant movement” to get James Harden traded to the Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat by the start of the season on Tuesday,” tweeted Sports Illustrated writer Farbod Esnaashari on December 20, a statement which echoed what 5 Reasons Sports Network reported the night before.

If Harden, 31, is traded on Tuesday, he will be able to start the 2020-2021 NBA season with his new team. Adding fuel to the fire that Harden is leaning toward joining the Heat, a photograph originally posted on Twitter by 5 Reasons Sports Network’s Brady Hawk revealed that the team’s store is selling the eight-time All-Star’s signature sneaker.

What’s the significance of Harden’s sneakers being sold in the Heat’s store? It could be an indication that the team is preemptively preparing to sell his merchandise, a hint leading many to believe that Harden’s trade to the Heat is imminent. Or it could mean absolutely nothing.

Either way, with Tuesday being reported as Harden’s trade deadline, expect even more proposed Easter egg hints on which direction “The Beard” is heading to go into overdrive.

Heat’s Duncan Robinson Is a ‘Major Sticking Point’ In Proposed Deals to Obtain Harden



Duncan Robinson, a key guard for the Heat is on the trade block as the team works to make a deal to acquire Houston Rockets star James Harden, as reported by report by 5 Reasons Sports on December 17.

“We can report at Five Reasons Sports — from multiple league sources — that the inclusion of Duncan Robinson is a major sticking point in the [Heat’s] pursuit of Rockets guard James Harden,” Ethan J. Skolnick tweeted on Thursday evening.

The Heat is contending with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets to acquire Harden, however, the odds weigh heavily in Heat’s favor. To make a deal happen, Miami may have to let go of Robinson in order to replace him with the eight-time All-Star guard.

The Rockets already swapped point guards during their blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards. Houston received John Wall, who finally appears to be healthy, and sent All-Star Russell Westbrook to Washington.

With Wall on the roster, and Robinson being labeled by Miami as “a major sticking point,” whether it’s for him to be included in the trade or not — could serve as a major roadblock to nabbing Harden.

Tyler Herro’s Name Is Also Circulating Amid Harden Trade Rumors

In addition to Robinson, Herro, one of the league’s top rookies last season, and who became the youngest player ever to start in an NBA Finals, is rumored to possibly be on the chopping block if a trade for Harden becomes a reality.

While Harden is unquestionably one of the best players in the entire NBA, Heat fans love Herro and want him to stay. The Heat and Rockets have engaged in conversations about Harden, and according to Locked on Heat Podcast‘s Wes Goldberg called, Herro would be “untouchable” if the trade comes to fruition.

However, ESPN’s Zach Lowe thinks that’s a ridiculous claim to make when it’s Harden on the block.

“No, just no,” Lowe said of Herro not being up for trade. “If this ever becomes a thing, the Heat are having a hands on deck meeting to discuss it. Players like James Harden do not ever become available.”

