Heat ‘Expected’ to ‘Look For’ Trades Involving Tyler Herro: Report

It’s been an active week for the Miami Heat in the rumor category. Of course, the team was linked to Bradley Beal before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns, as well as Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

On Sunday afternoon — just before the Beal trade was announced — a new rumor surfaced. The Action Network’s Matt Moore reported that regardless if the Heat landed the three-time All-Star, they’d still “look for” potential trades involving Tyler Herro.

“Miami is not expected to call it good if they get Beal, and instead look for more deals potentially involving Herro or [Duncan] Robinson (if he’s not included in the Beal deal),” Moore wrote. “Washington, league sources have said, are making Duncan Robinson as close to a requirement as they reasonably can, though there is some feeling that’s a leverage play to draw out more picks from the Heat.”

Miami’s shopping of Herro makes a ton of sense. They just made a run to the NBA Finals, in a postseason where he appeared in just one game. Next season Herro is slated to make $27 million, in the first year of a four-year, $120 million contract extension.

The 23-year-old appeared in 67 regular-games for the Heat last year, playing about 34.9 minutes each time. Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, while shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Herro’s numbers weren’t bad by any standard, but it’s no surprise that the front office would want to use his contract to bring in more talent this summer in a potential trade.

Heat’s Focus Shifts to Damian Lillard

With Beal now off the board, Lillard has climbed to the top of Miami’s “We’re totally getting this guy” power rankings. Shortly after the news of Phoenix’s big move came to fruition, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes revealed that the Heat are focused on landing the star guard from Portland.

“Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell NBA on TNT, Bleacher Report,” Haynes reported in a tweet.

Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 18, 2023

An important tidbit from Haynes’ report is that Lillard is going to have to seek a change of scenery in order for him to become available. It’s been well reported at this point that the Blazers are aiming to building a competitive team around the 32-year-old, rather than offloading him.

Kyle Lowry Likely to Be Included in Any Heat Blockbuster

In addition to Herro, veteran Heat guard Kyle Lowry will likely have to be involved in any major move the team makes this summer. Lowry is set to make just under $30 million next season, making him a prime asset that can be used to match salary.

Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney recently made a similar point, explaining that the 37-year-old would be integral to any blockbuster deal.

“His play during the postseason helped resuscitate his trade value. But as old as he is, and considering his inability to stay healthy (he missed five weeks with a sore left knee just before the playoffs), that resuscitation is limited. With Lowry slated to earn $29.6 million next season, he would almost have to be part of any major Miami trade—it would be difficult to bring in, say, Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal without sending out Lowry.”