Where the Michigan Wolverines Stand Following 2024 NFL Draft

Michigan Wolverines are the current college football national champions. But following their spring practice game and the 2024 NFL Draft, there are many questions regarding how the team will fare this fall under new coach Sherrone Moore.

Recently departed head coach Jim Harbaugh predicted the champion Wolverines would have potentially 20 players taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. Georgia holds the record for number of college players taken in a seven-round draft, with fifteen. Despite Harbaugh’s prediction, Michigan did not have 20 taken–nor did they break Georgia’s record. The players that were taken, however, formed the core of the Wolverines team that won the national championship. JJ McCarthy, Kris Jenkins, Blake Corum, and Mike Sainristil, among them. This leaves a massive talent–and experience gap–for this year’s Michigan Wolverines. The spring game, held April 20, 2024, revealed the new-look Wolverines will be an entirely different beast.

The Biggest Question Surrounding Team 145 is at Quarterback

There is so much hyper surrounding the Michigan Wolverines that FOX Sports broadcast their spring practice game live, nationwide. The broadcast was later rerun on the Big 10 network. Many tuned in to get a first look at the team under new head coach Sherrone Moore. Others wanted to study the quarterback battle, now that two-year starter, JJ McCarthy, has moved on to the NFL. The practice game revealed a number of storylines–and a number of pressing concerns.

The biggest question is not how new coach Moore and his rebuilt defensive staff will help guide the Wolverines. It’s who will be Michigan’s starting quarterback in 2024? Alex Orji looked to have the lead, with Indiana transfer Jack Tuttle, now in his seventh year–yes, year seven–serving as the prime backup. Neither looked to be in JJ McCarthy’s league, yet. Jayden Denegal and true freshman Jadyn Davis come with a lot of hype, though may see little to no action on the field. It won’t be a surprise if Moore tries to find a starting quarterback via the transfer portal.

The next biggest question, however, is all about coaching. Jim Harbaugh was an outsized personality. Harbaugh played quarterback at Michigan and as an NFL coach, guided the 49ers to a Super Bowl. It’s a whole new world in Ann Arbor. This will be Sherrone Moore’s first year as a head coach. How will he handle the pressure? Add to that Moore had to bring in a new defensive coordinator, new defensive line coach, new defensive backs coach, and new strength and conditioning coach–as the previous occupants all went with Harbaugh to the NFL. The offensive-minded Moore will have to lean hard on his defensive hires.

What about running back? The Wolverines lost Blake Corum, and running backs coach Mike Hart was not retained by Moore. Fortunately, the Wolverines bring back Donovan Edwards, a stellar back. Kalel Mullings and Benjamin Hall also look solid. On the defensive side, standouts Will Johnson, Mason Graham, and Kenneth Grant are returning. Unfortunately, there is now a glaring hole in the secondary. Rod Moore went down with an ACL injury and DJ Waller, who looked good in practice, made a late decision to transfer to Kentucky. Who will step up?

Smash Football is the new Focus

Prior to the spring game, new coach Sherrone Moore told FOX Sports that the champion Wolverines want more. “They always got that chip on their shoulder,” Moore said. “You win the natty, you would think people would be so satisfied that we won the natty and that’s it. That’s not it. We want more.” More means repeating as national champion. A tall order, in part because the Wolverines will play one of the most difficult schedules in the history of college football this upcoming season.

Add to Moore’s plate, now that spring practice is over and he’s built his own coaching squad, it’s time to get serious about recruiting. And Moore must continue to pressure the University and the athletic department to get more aggressive with NIL. As this writer wrote back in March, Sherrone Moore, despite making millions, may actually be underpaid.