NFL Draft 2024 Best Bets

With the 2024 NFL Draft looming, speculation abounds regarding the landing spots for top prospects. Amidst this uncertainty, I’ve pinpointed some promising NFL Draft bets focusing on highly acclaimed talents like Malik Nabers, Brock Bowers, and Drake Maye. Let’s explore where the value lies in these betting markets.

Malik Nabers To Be a Top 5 Pick (+155, FanDuel)

Malik Nabers adds to the prestigious lineage of exceptional LSU wide receiver prospects poised for a first-round selection, following in the footsteps of Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase. Nabers had an exceptional junior season, amassing 1,569 receiving yards on 89 catches and 14 touchdowns. With a significant 31.9% target share in an explosive offense, he proved his value on the field.

His athletic prowess is equally impressive, evidenced by a blistering 4.35-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. Nabers’ size-adjusted speed score ranks in the 84th percentile, while his burst score sits in the 98th percentile.

Although projected as the 2nd receiver to be taken off the board, there’s a chance Nabers could still crack the top 5, potentially landing with the Los Angeles Chargers at pick 5. Despite differing opinions in mock drafts, some experts even predict Nabers could be selected ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Chargers’ recent offseason losses of their top weapons, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, make Nabers an enticing option. His skill set aligns perfectly with what Justin Herbert needs—a dynamic big-threat receiver to target downfield.

Brock Bowers To Be a Top 10 Pick (+160, FanDuel)

Brock Bowers epitomizes the new breed of tight ends seen in players like Sam LaPorta or George Kittle—explosive, agile, and possessing exceptional route-running abilities. Bowers consistently finds openings, excels after the catch, and boasts an impressive drop rate of only 4.4%.

Throughout his time at Georgia, Bowers showcased his ability to create mismatches against opposing defenses, leading the team in receiving yards with over 700 yards and averaging nearly 13 yards per catch.

While Bowers may not be renowned for his pass-blocking, it’s not a prerequisite in today’s NFL, as exemplified by players like Travis Kelce. Instead, Bowers offers dynamic playmaking skills that make him an enticing prospect for offenses seeking explosiveness.

Many mock drafts project Bowers to land with either the New York Jets at pick 10 or the Chicago Bears at pick 9—two teams in dire need of an offensive spark. The Athletic rates Bowers as the 7th best overall prospect in the NFL draft, indicating significant potential for him to be selected in the top 10. There’s considerable value in betting on Bowers to go early in the draft.

Number 2 Overall Pick: Drake Maye (+150, FanDuel)